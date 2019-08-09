RadioandMusic
66th National Film Awards: Arijit Singh bags best playback singer award for 'Binte Dil'

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh, who has given Bollywood best songs of all times like Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Sanam Re and Bekhayali has proved his capabilities and talent once again! He won the award for the ‘Best Playback Singer’(Male) category for the song Binte Dil from Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

This instant hit had become a favourite no sooner than it was released and made Arijit the talk of the town. All of his fans rejoice this accomplishment and most of the music lovers feel that this award is very well deserved.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also won the award of the Best Music Director for the same movie, which has become a reason for a double celebration for the team.

Arijit Singh has tweeted about this achievement with immense joy, check it out right here:

Other singers and entertainment industries have tweeted about this with great pride too, congratulating the talented singer for his noteworthy feat. Check out a few tweets right here:

Arijit Singh is not new to such victories. He has earlier won the National Award for the song, Muskurane from Citylights in 2014 in the ‘Best Playback Singer’ category. He has also won several awards for Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. We can anticipate more such awards for him, owing to his hard work and zeal for singing some phenomenal songs.

RnM wishes him hearty congratulations!

