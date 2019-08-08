RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  08 Aug 2019 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhil Chinapa supports plant-based diet

MUMBAI: EDM festival curator Nikhil Chinapa revealed exciting news about himself. Well, the DJ is religiously following a new diet.

 He tweeted about the same, “Why I support a plant-based diet. I’m not 100% vegan yet - but the reason I’ve chosen to largely give up meat (which I absolutely love) is this: Plant-based diet can fight climate change – UN.”

It’s a huge thing that Chinapa has brought about this change but why?  Well the DJ has shared an article, which was shared by BBC news on how switching on to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change. This motivates him to opt for the diet!

When it comes to gigs, Chinapa would be heading to a gig, details of which are mentioned below. 

Tags
Nikhil Chinapa Twitter music EDM festivals
