Nikhil Chinapa supports plant-based diet

He tweeted about the same, “Why I support a plant-based diet. I’m not 100% vegan yet - but the reason I’ve chosen to largely give up meat (which I absolutely love) is this: Plant-based diet can fight climate change – UN.”

It’s a huge thing that Chinapa has brought about this change but why? Well the DJ has shared an article, which was shared by BBC news on how switching on to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change. This motivates him to opt for the diet!

