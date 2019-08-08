Nikhil Chinapa supports plant-based diet
MUMBAI: EDM festival curator Nikhil Chinapa revealed exciting news about himself. Well, the DJ is religiously following a new diet.
He tweeted about the same, “Why I support a plant-based diet. I’m not 100% vegan yet - but the reason I’ve chosen to largely give up meat (which I absolutely love) is this: Plant-based diet can fight climate change – UN.”
It’s a huge thing that Chinapa has brought about this change but why? Well the DJ has shared an article, which was shared by BBC news on how switching on to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change. This motivates him to opt for the diet!
When it comes to gigs, Chinapa would be heading to a gig, details of which are mentioned below.
Returning to #Kolkata on FRIDAY with my buddy #Browncoat for a massive night of #UndergroundMusic
It’s our final gig before #SatelliteBeachside in Goa and it’s going to be a stomper at Roxy, The Park Hotel pic.twitter.com/E24eNq8tdj
— Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) August 8, 2019