RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Aug 2019 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Music industry accepting independent music with open arms: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who has crooned many Bollywood numbers, debuted in the world of singles this year with songs like Maafiyan, Sudhar Jha. In a candid talk with Radioandmusic, the singers have shared their thoughts on the scenario of the current music industry.
 
“The music industry is accepting singles and independent music with open arms. This is very encouraging because its gives us more room to fit in the industry and liberty to go create and write more songs that we truly believe in,” exclaimed the twins.
 
The duo further said, “Apart from our Bollywood songs, these singles are a true reflection of the kind of music we want to keep doing.” 
 
In terms of their upcoming projects, the sisters have a lot of content in-store and might be releasing it by the end of this year.
 
Meanwhile, their previous song, Maafiyan has got a good response for its unique plot. 
Tags
Sukriti Kakkar Prakriti Kakkar Bollywood Singles music
Related news
News | 08 Aug 2019

Nikhil Chinapa supports plant-based diet

MUMBAI: EDM festival curator Nikhil Chinapa revealed exciting news about himself. Well, the DJ is religiously following a new diet.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

Kunal Roy Kapoor praises emerging singer for soulful voice in upcoming film 'Mushkil'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s emerging music sensation Vardan Singh has again captivated his fans with his soulful romantic voice in the upcoming movie Mushkil’s songs. 

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

Singers express grief on Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise

MUMBAI: The entire nation is deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise yesterday. Everybody from the political world to the entertainment industry is expressing grief, including our singers and musicians. Check tweets below: Lata Mangeshkar

read more
News | 06 Aug 2019

MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle is soon to hit our television screens and we are more than excited to witness this talent stuffed extravagance.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2019

Recreations have limited shelf life: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra

MUMBAI: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra, who is currently making waves for her song Kis raste hai jana in the film Judgementall Hai Kya, is disappointed with the trend of recreations prevailing in Bollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
91.9 Friends FM exclusive radio partner of 'Tribute to ABBA'

MUMBAI: 91.9 Friends FM has become the exclusive radio partner of ABBA Tribute band, which is a read more

News
JioSaavn's Artists Originals' 'Disappear' now available on global streaming platforms

MUMBAI: One of the world’s brightest music stars and a true pioneer of progressive world music anread more

News
RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per centread more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story.read more

News
JioSaavn partners with artists, launches cross-channel marketing campaign

MUMBAI:  One of the largest music and audio streaming services, JioSaavn is all set to launch itread more

top# 5 articles

1
From casual, peppy to glamorous, Camila Cabello's fashion game is every teenage dream!

MUMBAI: Popular Cuban Mexican singer and songwriter, Camila Cabello is known worldwide for her powerful voice. We can all still hear Crying in the...read more

2
Shogun releases smooth vocal-pop single

MUMBAI: Trance luminary and versatile producer Shogun has released the fifth and final single, Lucky Strikes, off his forthcoming album, BLACK &...read more

3
Rainforest: Tchami delivers bass-driven dance fusion with new single, official video

MUMBAI: French dance music polymath and future house pioneer Tchami unleashes brand new single Rainforest, with accompanying official video available...read more

4
Guru Randhawa announces debut Spanish song with Pitbull

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa, who made his international debut, earlier this year with Slowly Slowly along side American rapper Pitbull, has...read more

5
Every artist has their own style, every DJ is different: DJ Sway

Meet DJ Sway, a complete clubbing soul with an unending zeal for music. Capturing hearts not only nationally but also on an international level, she...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group