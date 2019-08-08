Music industry accepting independent music with open arms: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who has crooned many Bollywood numbers, debuted in the world of singles this year with songs like Maafiyan, Sudhar Jha. In a candid talk with Radioandmusic, the singers have shared their thoughts on the scenario of the current music industry.

“The music industry is accepting singles and independent music with open arms. This is very encouraging because its gives us more room to fit in the industry and liberty to go create and write more songs that we truly believe in,” exclaimed the twins.

The duo further said, “Apart from our Bollywood songs, these singles are a true reflection of the kind of music we want to keep doing.”

In terms of their upcoming projects, the sisters have a lot of content in-store and might be releasing it by the end of this year.