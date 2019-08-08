Guru Randhawa announces debut Spanish song with Pitbull

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa, who made his international debut, earlier this year with Slowly Slowly along side American rapper Pitbull, has teamed up, yet again, with the international sensations for his first Spanish song.

Guru spilled the news of the collaboration on his Instagram handle by sharing a snap from the song that has him Pitbull and DJ IAmChino. He revealed in the post, “My first Spanish song with sir @pitbull and my bro @titobambinelpatron will be Out soon. Song name is MUEVE LA CINTURA Let’s take India worldwide with This one too.” The news not only made fans but peeps from the music industry go crazy.

From Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh commented on the High Rated Gabru singer’s post to congratulate him. While Honey Singh exclaimed, “Chakk de fattey lil bro!” Badshah commented, “Lets go lets go lets go.” Rapper Ikka also said, “Bang bang bang.”

The still shared by Guru has created excitement to know how this Punjabi lad croons to Spanish lyrics? Is there a Punjabi-Spanish fusion, we can anticipate? Well, we will have to wait for the song’s release to get our questions answered.

Meanwhile, Guru and Pitbull’s Slowly Slowly has garnered over 174 million views on YouTube. The song is out on T-Series’ official YouTube handle.