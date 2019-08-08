RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Aug 2019 00:38 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa announces debut Spanish song with Pitbull

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa, who made his international debut, earlier this year with Slowly Slowly along side American rapper Pitbull, has teamed up, yet again, with the international sensations for his first Spanish song.

Guru spilled the news of the collaboration on his Instagram handle by sharing a snap from the song that has him Pitbull and DJ IAmChino. He revealed in the post, “My first Spanish song with sir @pitbull and my bro @titobambinelpatron will be Out soon. Song name is MUEVE LA CINTURA  Let’s take India worldwide with This one too.” The news not only made fans but peeps from the music industry go crazy.

 From Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh commented on the High Rated Gabru singer’s post to congratulate him. While Honey Singh exclaimed, “Chakk de fattey lil bro!” Badshah commented, “Lets go lets go lets go.” Rapper Ikka also said, “Bang bang bang.”

The still shared by Guru has created excitement to know how this Punjabi lad croons to Spanish lyrics? Is there a Punjabi-Spanish fusion, we can anticipate? Well, we will have to wait for the song’s release to get our questions answered.

Meanwhile, Guru and Pitbull’s Slowly Slowly has garnered over 174 million views on YouTube. The song is out on T-Series’ official YouTube handle.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Pitbull Badshah Yo Yo Honey Singh Slowly Slowly
Related news
News | 07 Aug 2019

Singers express grief on Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise

MUMBAI: The entire nation is deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise yesterday. Everybody from the political world to the entertainment industry is expressing grief, including our singers and musicians. Check tweets below: Lata Mangeshkar

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

I am proud of Yo Yo Honey Singh, says Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa's original singer

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song, Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa has created a huge craze among fans for its irresistible and catchy Punjabi Bhangra beats. The colourful visual depiction of the Punjabi culture has struck right chord with the audience.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2019

Nach Baliye 9: Badshah, 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena set floor on fire!

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer, producer and now an actor, Badshah graced the spellbound episode of Nach Baliye 9, yesterday.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2019

Saaho: Guru Randhawa, Tulsi's 'Enni Soni' enthralls visually, music dull for hype

MUMBAI: The much awaited romantic song of 2019, Enni Soni has finally dropped online after much hype. Though a visually enthralling treat, music of the song is a bit cold when compared to the buzz, the song had created prior to its release.

read more
News | 01 Aug 2019

Guru Randhawa back with a bang!

MUMBAI: The recent attack at Vancouver in Canada has not made Guru Randhawa sit back even for a while. After thanking god and his fans for coming back safe and sound apart from the four stitches, he is all set to take up the Australian tour in August 2019.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per centread more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story.read more

News
JioSaavn partners with artists, launches cross-channel marketing campaign

MUMBAI:  One of the largest music and audio streaming services, JioSaavn is all set to launch itread more

News
BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festivread more

Interviews
RJ Sarthak's 'Ishq' with radio spans over two decades, the radio jock holds credit for many first-of-its-kind segments

For some RJing is a starry affair, for some a mere profession, but Ishq Sarthak aka RJ Sarthread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bit of nervousness important before gigs: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI:  Young composer-singer Amaal Mallik is slightly jittery ahead of his performance with the popular Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the...read more

2
NCPA Bandish: A tribute to legendary Indian composers

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in association with HSBC presents NCPA Bandish.read more

3
Jayden drops 'With You' ft. Jake Reese

MUMBAI: Italian sensation Jayden returns with his thrilling summer tune, With You ft. Jake Reese, which is out now. An uplifting tune laced with...read more

4
Recreations have limited shelf life: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra

MUMBAI: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra, who is currently making waves for her song Kis raste hai jana in the film Judgementall Hai Kya, is disappointed...read more

5
'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' songs timeless: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant, of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman is thrilled that Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from the 2008 Bollywood movie, Rab Ne Bana...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group