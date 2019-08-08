RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Aug 2019 21:17 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval grooves to 'Hawa Banke' with MJ5

MUMBAI: One of the leading independent artists of our country, who has made his name recently Darshan Raval has collaborated with who bagged Indian Dancing Superstar 2013 and now choreograph for several Bollywood songs, MJ5.

Qyuki - a platform enables creators to produce and market videos while growing their fan following is completely supportive of these artists and collaboration. They shared the video of Darshan grooving to the tunes.

Hava Banke has gained popularity and is currently trending on every music platform. It is undoubtedly one of the best works by this young artist. Owning to the song's popularity, the dance video of Darshan Raval and MJ5 was made particularly on this song. 

Darshan Raval retweeted a tweet put up by Qyuki, which includes a video of him shaking his leg on the beats of Hava Banke with MJ5. Check it out right here:

What lies further in this collaboration? Is an entire video on its way? Are more videos of them dancing together lined up or will it be an all new song featuring Darshan and MJ5 together? Darshan Raval and MJ5 fans wait for further news.

Tags
Darshan Raval MJ5 Qyuki India's Dancing Superstar
Related news
News | 02 Aug 2019

I am a refugee in my own country, says Kashmiri singer

MUMBAI: Kashmiri singer Aabha Hanjura recently dropped her new single, Roshe Walla Chalo Chinaro Ke Gharo, which is a longing to go back to your motherland. The song marks the folk-pop singer’s association with Qyuki.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2019

Darshan to debut as RJ with 'Indie Hai Hum'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval, who is the current  heartthrob of the nation owing to his phenomenal songs like Baarish Lete Aana, Bhula Diya, Chogada, Kamariya and the latest Hawa Banke etc., is all set to debut as an RJ with RED FM Red Indies new show, Indie Hai Hum.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2019

Darshan Raval's romantic tryst with the rain is on!

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval is back with a monsoon special track, and says releasing a song during the rains has become a norm for him. Since 2015, Darshan has released a song pertaining to the rains every year. This year, he is back with Hawa Banke.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2019

Gajendra Verma's 'Yaad Karke' is breakup song of modern times

A crying, estranged couple, some emotional drama, alcohol and the accompanying sad music form for a typical setup of a breakup song, which we have been listening for ages how!

read more
News | 16 Jul 2019

Darshan Raval to release song 'Hawa Banke'

MUMBAI: Indie hero Darshan Raval would be soon dropping a new single called Hawa Banke.

read more

RnM Biz

News
#TideUltraRapChallenge: Tide uses 'rap' to promote new product, Hina Khan joins!

MUMBAI: One of the leading fabric care brands in India from P&G, Tide has launched New Tide Uread more

News
91.9 Friends FM exclusive radio partner of 'Tribute to ABBA'

MUMBAI: 91.9 Friends FM has become the exclusive radio partner of ABBA Tribute band, which is a read more

News
JioSaavn's Artists Originals' 'Disappear' now available on global streaming platforms

MUMBAI: One of the world’s brightest music stars and a true pioneer of progressive world music anread more

News
RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per centread more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rainforest: Tchami delivers bass-driven dance fusion with new single, official video

MUMBAI: French dance music polymath and future house pioneer Tchami unleashes brand new single Rainforest, with accompanying official video available...read more

2
Audio Obscura announces two huge ADE 2019 parties in Lil' Amsterdam Central Station

MUMBAI: Amsterdam promoters Audio Obscura continue their never-ending quest to host parties in the most unique venues the city has to offer with the...read more

3
Guru Randhawa announces debut Spanish song with Pitbull

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa, who made his international debut, earlier this year with Slowly Slowly along side American rapper Pitbull, has...read more

4
Every artist has their own style, every DJ is different: DJ Sway

Meet DJ Sway, a complete clubbing soul with an unending zeal for music. Capturing hearts not only nationally but also on an international level, she...read more

5
Norwegian cruise line enhances award-winning entertainment program with SIX: The Musical

MUMBAI: Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that SIX, the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group