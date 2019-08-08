Darshan Raval grooves to 'Hawa Banke' with MJ5

MUMBAI: One of the leading independent artists of our country, who has made his name recently Darshan Raval has collaborated with who bagged Indian Dancing Superstar 2013 and now choreograph for several Bollywood songs, MJ5.

Qyuki - a platform enables creators to produce and market videos while growing their fan following is completely supportive of these artists and collaboration. They shared the video of Darshan grooving to the tunes.

Hava Banke has gained popularity and is currently trending on every music platform. It is undoubtedly one of the best works by this young artist. Owning to the song's popularity, the dance video of Darshan Raval and MJ5 was made particularly on this song.

Darshan Raval retweeted a tweet put up by Qyuki, which includes a video of him shaking his leg on the beats of Hava Banke with MJ5. Check it out right here:

.@DarshanRavalDZ shaking a leg with @Mj5official on Hawa Banke is just what we needed to drive our midweek blues away#MyQyuki #QyukiStar pic.twitter.com/zR3Znxl7Ni — Qyuki (@MyQyuki) August 7, 2019

What lies further in this collaboration? Is an entire video on its way? Are more videos of them dancing together lined up or will it be an all new song featuring Darshan and MJ5 together? Darshan Raval and MJ5 fans wait for further news.