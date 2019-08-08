RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  08 Aug 2019 19:56

From casual, peppy to glamorous, Camila Cabello's fashion game is every teenage dream!

MUMBAI: Popular Cuban Mexican singer and songwriter, Camila Cabello is known worldwide for her powerful voice. We can all still hear Crying in the Club and Havana the second we hear her name. However, this 21 year old is not just great with music, the fashion industry also stands in awe with the outfits she carries so effortlessly, while pulling just staples with not even a three-numbered price tag to curate most of her iconic outfits.

This girl is an inspiration for anyone looking for how to style themselves in the simplest yet best ways. Her style is young and edgy at the same time. Here are some of her ensembles that leave us gaping!

Who says basics cannot slay?

Paired in just a basic white tee and blue jeans, Camila’s flawless makeup and curls make her look prepossessing. A tinge of silver jewellery is the cherry on the top of this cake. The choker around her neck is very unique yet an eye-catching adornment she opted for, enhancing this look almost spontaneously.

Pony tails are out of style now, huh?

A customized graphic black top with a bold quote seems to be a defectless go-to. Camila makes a serious outfit statement by adding on a street-smart flannel plus classic black boots, and these two elements have been instanters for a very unafraid look.

She also knows to flaunt a glamorous look with ease!

Camila is also a full on edgy-glam and glitz queen. She puts an all blue dress, with the perfect combinations of net patterns paired up with glitter and shine. It surely isn’t everyone’s cup of tea to carry these dresses.

 Her fusion look

Camila never fails to surprise us with the kind of festoons she rules in. Her style at Grammy awards is still the talk-of-the-youth. Not only does her going for an all yellow outfit make her stand out, but her unequalled way of bringing the retro way of polka dots to today’s modern way of draping oneself.

Very ‘feminine’ is her thing!

Here’s one of Camila’s feminine and girly looks! Pink shimmer adorns this darling from head to toe, and her sense of just-one-pair-of-earrings-and-a-cute-bun makes every person turn around to catch another glimpse of her.

Strong Print Game

While the fashion industry does take a liking to prints, not everybody approves of it. Camila surely seems to be a fan with the way she has put a little oversized jumpsuit-dress with flowers spread all over in an extremely dense scheme. The colour integration of blue and brown is a fashion phenomenon we hardly come across.

Ethnic coalitions suit her

Camila has dressed to kill in a desert location. An all black two-piece with spectral tones of ethnic necklines makes hearts bleed with joy. Her messy hair and no accessorizing show the entire industry how things are done!

Satin Western Aesthetic

A satin plain black top paired with slightly loose patterned plain olive pants with mustard aesthetic type earrings is a very simple yet ‘look at me and you won’t be able to look away’ style.

Hunter is also Camila!

This picture is sure to make your jaw drop and make you set it up as your phone wallpaper. Jet black hunter type outfits is not that common among stars, but she goes for it and proves her versatility. The stockings and hat add the quirk to her complete self, and needless to say, we just stare, wide-eyed.

Why leave velvet behind?

Camila adorns herself in heavy neck pieces that come down till her waist, and covers a bronze crop with silky blue velvet. The hand gloves and fancy zips are feathers in her cap.

Did you just turn into a fan of Camila’s styling vibe? Which of the above looks is your personal favourite? To drop your comments and stay tuned to Radioandmusic for such pieces!

Tags
Camila Cabello Grammy Awards Hardstyle fashion industry Crying in the Club Havana
