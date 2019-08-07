Vishal Dadlani looks forward to Jacob Collier's debut performance in India

MUMBAI: London based singer, arranger, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jacob Collier is all set for his debut performance in India. His biggest fan, Vishal Dadlani looks forward to his event, which will be hosted by the city of Mumbai on 18 September at Tata Theatre.

The composer tweeted about how he awaits the incredible gig and tagged the twitter and instagram profiles and poster of the event.

“Really looking forward to this gig! Incredible musician, incredible singer/songwriter/producer, @JCollierMusic is gonna be in Mumbai on the 18th of September. You gotta check out his stuff, and be at this event by… (link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B02uMX9F161/?igshid=1ogzy6g05d1su) instagram.com/p/B02uMX9F161/…,” he exclaimed in the tweet.

With Vishal tweeting about the singer’s upcoming Indian performance, can we anticipate any future collaboration between him and Jacob? We wait for the outbreak of any such news with thumping hearts! The details about Indian artists performing at the event are yet-to-be-confirmed.

The tickets for the event are already out on platforms like BookMyShow. Go and book yours to experience a magical musical journey!

Meanwhile, Collier is known for his unique style of fusing elements of jazz, cappella, groove, folk, electronic music, classical music, soul, gospel and re-harmonisation.