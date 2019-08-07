Spontaneous kiss, sizzling chemistry highlight of 'Heer Tu Meri'

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya’s new song Heer Tu Meri from Happy Hardy and Heer is out today. It is wonderfully shot in Scotland by choreographer turned director Raka. The song is sung, composed as well as written by him.

Speaking about the song, Himesh says,”This song is a perfect combination of a soulful melody and a great beat to it to burn the dance floor and I’m also going to do a full on studio version of this song in my cap look. I relate to this song and feel it’s a Himesh 2.0 song and the lyrics also are written by me. Hookah bar was also written by me and I feel this track will also rock big time with music lovers and also in gyms, clubs and cars.”

Recollecting an incident from the shoot of this romantic track, Himesh commented, “Raka, the choreographer wanted everything spontaneous in the song and nothing pre-planned. Since the concept of the song is love, he wanted the actors to look natural and feel it’s every shot. He kept prompting me and Sonia during each shot and while we were shooting a sequence on the streets of Scotland while driving the car, he saw this chemistry between us and promoted me and Sonia to kiss and the shot just happened very naturally. It was not planned at all and that’s why the shot just flows and doesn’t look forced at all.”



Check this new hit right here:

Other two songs of the film, Heeriye and Cutie Pie which were released earlier have been loved by one and all and have received tons of appreciation all over. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand will launch the trailer of the film once all the songs are out by Tips music.