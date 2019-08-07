RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2019 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Spontaneous kiss, sizzling chemistry highlight of 'Heer Tu Meri'

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya’s new song Heer Tu Meri from Happy Hardy and Heer is out today. It is wonderfully shot in Scotland by choreographer turned director Raka. The song is sung, composed as well as written by him. 

Speaking about the song, Himesh says,”This song is a perfect combination of a soulful melody and a great beat to it to burn the dance floor and I’m also going to do a full on studio version of this song in my cap look. I relate to this song and feel it’s a Himesh 2.0 song and the lyrics also are written by me. Hookah bar was also written by me and I feel this track will also rock big time with music lovers and also in gyms, clubs and cars.”

Recollecting an incident from the shoot of this romantic track, Himesh commented, “Raka, the choreographer wanted everything spontaneous in the song and nothing pre-planned. Since the concept of the song is love, he wanted the actors to look natural and feel it’s every shot. He kept prompting me and Sonia during each shot and while we were shooting a sequence on the streets of Scotland while driving the car, he saw this chemistry between us and promoted me and Sonia to kiss and the shot just happened very naturally. It was not planned at all and that’s why the shot just flows and doesn’t look forced at all.” 

Check this new hit right here:

Other two songs of the film, Heeriye and Cutie Pie which were released earlier have been loved by one and all and have received tons of appreciation all over. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand will launch the trailer of the film once all the songs are out by Tips music.

Tags
Himesh Reshammiya Scotland Heeriye Cutie Pie Deepshikha Tips Music
Related news
News | 02 Aug 2019

Himesh reunites with Sameer for new film

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in musical hits such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Tere Naam in the past.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2019

Kishore Kumar inspiration behind Cutie Pie: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Music maestro Himesh Reshammiya is popular for his proficiency in his field and his song Cutie Pie from Happy Hardy and Heer that released today is no exception. Heeriye, the first song of the movie came out a little while back, and it received praises about the

read more
News | 24 Jul 2019

Shreya Ghoshal all set to mesmerize Malayalam listeners!

MUMBAI: From Ghoomar to Dhadak to just yesterday’s release Heeriye, Shreya Ghoshal has never disappointed Bollywood fans. The South Indians also do not miss out on listening to the beautiful voice in their own language too!

read more
News | 23 Jul 2019

Arijit, Shreya's voice make Himesh's 'Heeriye' romance anthem of 2019

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal and Himesh Reshammiya have come together with a romantic track, Heeriye for the upcoming Bollywood movie, Happy, Hardy and Heer. The song is out today, as the film makers have chosen an amazing occasion of Himesh’s birthday for its release.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer' touted to be a 'musical blockbuster'

MUMBAI: The big musical teaser of Happy Hardy and Heer that released recently showcases the glimpse of four songs from the film and also depicts the grand looks and feel of the film.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story.read more

News
JioSaavn partners with artists, launches cross-channel marketing campaign

MUMBAI:  One of the largest music and audio streaming services, JioSaavn is all set to launch itread more

News
BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festivread more

Interviews
RJ Sarthak's 'Ishq' with radio spans over two decades, the radio jock holds credit for many first-of-its-kind segments

For some RJing is a starry affair, for some a mere profession, but Ishq Sarthak aka RJ Sarthread more

News
9XO teams up with Rolling Stone magazine for an exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: For the very first time, Rolling Stone magazine has teamed up with 9XO to air its groundbread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere SohneyaTera...read more

2
Vishal Dadlani looks forward to Jacob Collier's debut performance in India

MUMBAI: London based singer, arranger, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jacob Collier is all set for his debut performance in India....read more

3
Singers express grief on Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise

MUMBAI: The entire nation is deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise yesterday. Everybody from the political world to the...read more

4
'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein: Sugandha Date's rendition impresses Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: The latest song, Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein from the musical Umrao Jaan Ada, is getting a raving response from the audience. Composed as well as...read more

5
We're going Dutch - 'Six reasons not to miss Lowlands Festival'

MUMBAI: Holland has no shortage of festivals packing out the summer season, but Lowlands is the country’s most iconic music event that’s been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group