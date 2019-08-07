Singers express grief on Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise

MUMBAI: The entire nation is deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise yesterday. Everybody from the political world to the entertainment industry is expressing grief, including our singers and musicians.

Check tweets below:

Lata Mangeshkar

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Adnan Sami

My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/bJCyKLeIa0 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 6, 2019

Daler Mehndi

Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the great leaders of our Nation Sushma Swaraj ji.

My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. #RIPSushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/RbAxnRGLZP — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) August 6, 2019

Mika Singh

Very sad news to hear for us all..Our respected Sushma Swaraj ji the former BJP foreign minister has sadly passed. She has left us all with her beautiful memories.May God bless her soul, Rest in peace.. pic.twitter.com/VT8Ivg2rjo — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 7, 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh

#RIP to the most respected woman in Indian Politics! It's a sad day...Rest in Peace Sushma Ji!#sushamaswaraj — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) August 6, 2019

Shreya Ghoshal

Deeply saddened by the news of #SushmaSwaraj ji’s passing away. She was truly a dedicated compassionate leader of our country, respected and loved by all. It’s a big loss for us. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) August 7, 2019

Pritam

RIP Sushma Swaraj Ji.



A woman of substance and a gem of a political leader. My deepest condolences. — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) August 6, 2019

Shankar Mahadevan

Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of our dearest @SushmaSwaraj !! A great loss to the nation.. your love and your contribution to our country will always be remembered mam ! Jai Hind! — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 6, 2019

Javed Akhtar

Deeply saddened by Sushma ji’s demise.The Music Fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha . You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 6, 2019

The former Extrernal Affairs Prime Minister died of a cardiac arrest. She was 67. We at Radioandmusic hope her soul rests in peace.