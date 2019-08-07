RadioandMusic
News |  07 Aug 2019

Singers express grief on Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise

MUMBAI: The entire nation is deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise yesterday. Everybody from the political world to the entertainment industry is expressing grief, including our singers and musicians.

Check tweets below:

Lata Mangeshkar

Adnan Sami

Daler Mehndi

Mika Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Shreya Ghoshal

Pritam

Shankar Mahadevan

Javed Akhtar

The former Extrernal Affairs Prime Minister died of a cardiac arrest. She was 67. We at Radioandmusic hope her soul rests in peace.

