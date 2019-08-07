RadioandMusic
'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' songs timeless: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant, of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman is thrilled that Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from the 2008 Bollywood movie, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The singer-composer counts tracks from the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer among timeless songs.

"Some songs will remain timeless and will never turn old," Salim posted on Instagram, and added that it has been so many years since the film released and "there's not been a single Salim-Sulaiman live concert without the songs of this film".

He later also went on to thank the film's team and fans.

(Source: IANS)

