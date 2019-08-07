NCPA Bandish: A tribute to legendary Indian composers

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in association with HSBC presents NCPA Bandish. The tenth edition of the three-day festival will be held from 23- 25 August 2019 at the Tata Theatre, NCPA and will showcase some of the most treasured works of great composers, presented by eminent artistes.

This edition, artists such as Bhuvanesh Komkali, Kaushiki Chakrabarty, Aruna Sairam, Suresh Wadkar and Sadhana Sargam will perform treasured works of Hindustani and Carnatic music composers: Kumar Gandharva, Jnan Prakash Ghosh, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Oothukkadu Venkata Subba Iyer and Muthuswami Dikshitar. The festival will conclude with a presentation based on immortal songs of film music directors like S. D. Burman, Roshan and Madan Mohan.

Talking about festival, NCPA India music programming head Suvarnalata Rao said, “While we are in the 50th year of the creation of the NCPA, we also celebrate a decade with Bandish. The programme was created with the aim of bringing together, the works of Indian composers and presenting them afresh to new audiences. Over the years, NCPA Bandish has successfully become a platform to showcase creations of legendary Indian composers who have contributed immensely to our music tradition, keeping alive the heritage of the great composers our country.”

Having inherited the musical legacy of his grandfather, the legendary Kumar Gandharva, Bhuvanesh Komkali will present some of his iconic compositions on 23 August, which has influenced artistes across gharanas. Bhuvanesh Komkali was trained by his father, Mukul Shivputra, and grandmother, Vasundhara Komkali. His performance is marked with a robust and expressive style that is emotionally appealing.

Further, Kaushiki Chakrabarty will present some immortal compositions attributed to one of the most prolific composers whose works ranged from classical and light music to modern, orchestral and choral music, Jnan Prakash Ghosh. She will also include thumri & dadra compositions of the legendary Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (Sabrang) in her recital.

The works of Oothukkadu Venkata Subba Iyer (Venkata Kavi) are believed to have influenced the following generation of composers including the Trinity of Carnatic music. On 24 August, Aruna Sairam will present the compositions of the revered composer along with those composed by one of the celebrated Trinity, Muthuswamu Dikshitar.

During the past century, celebrated music directors like S. D. Burman, Roshan, and Madan Mohan composed some iconic compositions for Hindi films. On the final day of the festival, 25th August, Suresh Wadkar and Sadhana Sargam will present a bouquet of unforgettable raga-based songs of these composers.