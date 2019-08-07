Kunal Roy Kapoor praises emerging singer for soulful voice in upcoming film 'Mushkil'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s emerging music sensation Vardan Singh has again captivated his fans with his soulful romantic voice in the upcoming movie Mushkil’s songs.

Although the film Mushkil, directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, is a horror mystery film, Vardan’s magical voice has already set the romantic mood.

Vardan has sung Yun Hi Nahi features rising actor Kunal Roy Kapoor and Nazia Hussain and another blissful melody Ek Siwa Tere, which casts Rajniesh Duggal and Pooja Bisht. Both the songs, composed by Vardan, have become massive hits and the current buzz much prior to the movie’s release. Out of these two, Yun Hi Nahi has been sung by Vardan himself and Meenal Jain, whereas in Ek Siwa Tere, singer Mohammad Irfan has justified with Vardan’s composition. The soothing romantic tunes of both the songs have undoubtedly matched the beautiful location and gorgeous looks of the actors.

One of the leads of Mushkil, Kunal Roy Kapoor has also shared his experience, saying, “I am blessed to get such a lovely song to act on. The moment I heard the song, I knew that I have a great responsibility to justify with this lovely song. I loved the music and singing style of Vardan. He is simply a gem. I tried my best to do justice with his song.”

Although Vardan Singh lent his voice in Ram Gopal Varma directed 2010’s movie Rakhta Charitra, the singer received his due fame after the track, Kabhi Yun Bhi from the 2016 movie Ishq Junoon. The unique style of singing and composition of Vardan has already lifted the bar of expectation for his fans, and the pace at which the two songs of Mushkil has gone viral. It’s needless to say that, Vardan hasn’t disappointed his fans at all.