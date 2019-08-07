RadioandMusic
Jayden drops 'With You' ft. Jake Reese

MUMBAI: Italian sensation Jayden returns with his thrilling summer tune, With You ft. Jake Reese, which is out now.

An uplifting tune laced with tropical synths and supported by the soulful sounds of Dutch singer Jake Reese’s relaxing vocals, With You is an endearingly catchy tune. Taking the listener on a journey of summer love and friendship, Jayden’s latest offering has been delivered just in time and will no doubt be blasted from the speakers to bring energy to any venue.

Watch here

Burgeoning star Jayden has attracted a large following due to his enchanting songs as well as his mysterious and intriguing ‘panda’ character. Accumulating over 250k followers on Instagram in just a few months and 6 million views on YouTube for his last two presentation videos, the world’s interest has most certainly been piqued. 

 With Jayden’s career just beginning and the splash he has already made in the dance/pop music scene, it’s safe to say the young producer has an exciting future ahead. Having joined the Mates family - an entertainment brand with over 15 million followers across social media networks – the blossoming musician is fast becoming known for his eccentric personality, with regular posts across his Instagram showcasing his skills and passions - making Jayden an artist to watch.

