News |  07 Aug 2019 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

I am proud of Yo Yo Honey Singh, says Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa's original singer

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song, Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa has created a huge craze among fans for its irresistible and catchy Punjabi Bhangra beats. The colourful visual depiction of the Punjabi culture has struck right chord with the audience.

Overjoyed with the success of the remake of this beautiful Punjabi song, Malkit Singh, the original singer of the song is all praises for collaborating with Yo Yo.

Speaking about the same, Malkit exclaims, "Honey Singh sang this song with me in perfection. I am really happy and proud of him. This collaboration will surely establish the song as a regional song and its singer as a regional singer.”

Further speaking about the making of the song, history of evolution and its modern take Malkit Singh shares, "We have had recorded this song in '86 - '82. While remaking it to suit the tastes of youth, I realized that this song can be given a modern touch by singing it as Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa Yo Yo, Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa Yo Yo, Rabba Lagg Na Kisi Nu Jaave, Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa!”

It's just been a week since Gur Nalo Ishq Mithaa is out on the Internet and it's currently marching strong with over 35 million views, which is a testimony of the fact that Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan following across the nation and worldwide too.

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters like Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track and with this new track coming back, the audience is even more excited for his upcoming rhythmic line-up.

videos

explore RNM

