Humility, passion key to become successful: Raftaar

MUMBAI: Raftaar, one of the most successful rappers in India, believes that the key to being successful is humility, brotherhood and passion.

"I have a lot to learn yet and miles to go before I sleep, but I think what's key to being successful is humility, brotherhood and passion. I have worked hard to prove myself as an artist and have been received well," Raftaar stated.

The rapper's track record is enviable, with every new song he has delivered so far has fared better than the last one.

Raftaar won the Best Urban Song Of The Year award for Swag Mera Desi at the Brit Asia Awards in 2014.

The Dhup Chik singer doesn't only rap but also loves to "sing, write, produce and dance".

"The most important thing to happen to me is my team, my fans and my family," he said.

(Source: IANS)