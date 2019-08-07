Get ready to witness MTV's 'Shabdon ka Toofan'

MUMBAI: Rap is in the air, these days and we have a hoard of underground rappers, who are coming up with humongous talent. A show that will showcase a glimpse of these rappers happens to be MTV Hustle, judged by Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari starts 10 August 2019.

Even before the show MTV Hustle would go on air, the channel has come up with a rap battle called ‘The Hustle Cypher’ that will be held in Delhi.

‘The Hustle Cypher’ would be judged by Muhfaad and the event would be held on 9 August at Cafe Turquoise Cottage in Delhi.

We can’t wait for this sensational rap war. Are you guys equally excited?

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic for more updates!

Also Read:

MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MTV Hustle: India's biggest rap revolution is here