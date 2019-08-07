RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2019 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to witness MTV's 'Shabdon ka Toofan'

MUMBAI: Rap is in the air, these days and we have a hoard of underground rappers, who are coming up with humongous talent. A show that will showcase a glimpse of these rappers happens to be MTV Hustle, judged by Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari starts 10 August 2019.

Even before the show MTV Hustle would go on air, the channel has come up with a rap battle called ‘The Hustle Cypher’ that will be held in Delhi.

‘The Hustle Cypher’ would be judged by Muhfaad and the event would be held on 9 August at Cafe Turquoise Cottage in Delhi.

We can’t wait for this sensational rap war. Are you guys equally excited?

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic for more updates!

Also Read:

MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MTV Hustle: India's biggest rap revolution is here

 

Tags
Mumbai Cypher Muhfaad Nucleya Raja Kumari Delhi
Related news
News | 06 Aug 2019

MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle is soon to hit our television screens and we are more than excited to witness this talent stuffed extravagance.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2019

Wiz Khalifa gears for second India tour

MUMBAI: Cameron Jibral Thomaz aka Wiz Khalifa will be soon seen enthralling the Indian audience as the american rapper, singer, songwriter and actor gears for his second India tour. Khalifa, who is widely kn

read more
News | 31 Jul 2019

Instead of censorship, artists self regulate: Raftaar

Mumbai: Singer and rapper Raftaar, who will be seen judging MTV Hustle, has said that instead of censorship, artists should self regulate while producing any kind of content.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Delhi Boy Suryaveer's new friendship day anthem will make you nostalgic

MUMBAI: Delhi-based rising singing-sensation Suryaveer has already fascinated his nationwide fans with his magical voice and unique style of singing.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2019

Music for a cause: Saints N Sinners raise funds for the underprivileged

MUMBAI: Saints N Sinners - The Grub Pub Music Hub of Gurgaon hosted their annual fundraiser event, A Song For A Voice at Global Foyer on 21 July 2019.  The concert was in association with ‘My Daughter is Precious’ (MDIP), an NGO working towards the upliftment of girls from lower socio-e

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per centread more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: RED FM is pumping up for its new IP, South Side Story.read more

News
JioSaavn partners with artists, launches cross-channel marketing campaign

MUMBAI:  One of the largest music and audio streaming services, JioSaavn is all set to launch itread more

News
BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festivread more

Interviews
RJ Sarthak's 'Ishq' with radio spans over two decades, the radio jock holds credit for many first-of-its-kind segments

For some RJing is a starry affair, for some a mere profession, but Ishq Sarthak aka RJ Sarthread more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle is soon to hit our television screens and we are more than excited to witness this talent stuffed...read more

2
Guru Randhawa announces debut Spanish song with Pitbull

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa, who made his international debut, earlier this year with Slowly Slowly along side American rapper Pitbull, has...read more

3
The world needs more wicked women: Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says wicked women are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse, and the world needs more of them."What...read more

4
Vishal Dadlani looks forward to Jacob Collier's debut performance in India

MUMBAI: London based singer, arranger, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jacob Collier is all set for his debut performance in India....read more

5
Bit of nervousness important before gigs: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI:  Young composer-singer Amaal Mallik is slightly jittery ahead of his performance with the popular Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group