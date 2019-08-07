RadioandMusic
Amaal performing on my arrangements with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is exciting: Meghdeep Bose

MUMBAI: It was earlier reported by us about Amaal Mallik debuting at the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, making him the second Indian composer to perform with the world famous orchestra after A. R. Rahman. Now we have learnt that Mallik’s good friend and music producer Meghdeep Bose will also be joining him to arrange and score music.

Speaking about the same, Meghdeep exclaims, “Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performing my scores is a huge honor to begin with. I feel great pride in representing India with our music.”

On being asked about performing with good friend Amaal at the event, he says, “Amaal performing on my arrangements with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra indeed is a very exciting and an act full of responsibility. It has been about three years that for our love for orchestral music, Amaal and I’ve been planning to conceive a concert based around Symphony Orchestras that’d play around Amaal’s melodies. I believe this performance of Amaal with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is our first step towards the same and that re-assures us of our vision.” 

“Amaal and I have had this bond of understanding since our early days. When it comes to music, we hardly get verbal on anything and let the music do the talking,” he further adds.  

Bose, who has produced music for the blockbuster song, Swag Se Swagat, has earlier worked for many symphony orchestras and has also collaborated with music maestro A.R. Rahman for the same.

“I’ve been recording many symphony orchestras for the film songs and scores I produce. My last live orchestral work was for the legendary AR Rahman sir. He had entrusted me two of his precious songs to arrange in an orchestral format which were later performed by the Grand Philharmonic Orchestra from London,” he reveals.

Meanwhile, the duo will be performing with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at the IFFM Awards night on 8 August 2019, which will held at the iconic Palais Theatre.

