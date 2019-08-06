Wiz Khalifa gears for second India tour

MUMBAI: Cameron Jibral Thomaz aka Wiz Khalifa will be soon seen enthralling the Indian audience as the american rapper, singer, songwriter and actor gears for his second India tour.

Khalifa, who is widely known for his hits like See You Again, Black and Yellow, Young Wild and Free will be performing his hits at the Sunburn Arena, which would be heading to Delhi on 14 September and Mumbai on 15 September.

The news of this broke on Twitter a while back where the makers have announced the early bird tickets that will go live tomorrow.

Sunburn Festival tweeted, “#SunburnArena brings you the Multi-platinum Superstar @wizkhalifa #Delhi #Mumbai Get ready, Wiz Khalifa will be taking over your city this September on - 14 Sept - Delhi NCR & 15 Sept – Mumbai Limited Early Bird Tickets will go LIVE tomorrow at 12 Noon IST on @bookmyshow.”

Sunburn Arenas have always left the crowds enthralled with the city rejoicing some magical moments dropped by the artist.