RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2019 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

Wiz Khalifa gears for second India tour

MUMBAI: Cameron Jibral Thomaz aka Wiz Khalifa will be soon seen enthralling the Indian audience as the american rapper, singer, songwriter and actor gears for his second India tour.
 
Khalifa, who is widely known for his hits like See You Again, Black and Yellow, Young Wild and Free will be performing his hits at the Sunburn Arena, which would be heading to Delhi on 14 September and Mumbai on 15 September.
 
The news of this broke on Twitter a while back where the makers have announced the early bird tickets that will go live tomorrow.
 
Sunburn Festival tweeted, “#SunburnArena brings you the Multi-platinum Superstar @wizkhalifa #Delhi #Mumbai Get ready, Wiz Khalifa will be taking over your city this September on - 14 Sept - Delhi NCR & 15 Sept – Mumbai Limited Early Bird Tickets will go LIVE tomorrow at 12 Noon IST on @bookmyshow.”
 
Sunburn Arenas have always left the crowds enthralled with the city rejoicing some magical moments dropped by the artist.
 
Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com as we get you some interesting information around the festival and much more.
Tags
Sunburn Arena Wiz Khalifa Bookmyshow See You Again Delhi
Related news
News | 29 Jul 2019

Delhi Boy Suryaveer's new friendship day anthem will make you nostalgic

MUMBAI: Delhi-based rising singing-sensation Suryaveer has already fascinated his nationwide fans with his magical voice and unique style of singing.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2019

Music for a cause: Saints N Sinners raise funds for the underprivileged

MUMBAI: Saints N Sinners - The Grub Pub Music Hub of Gurgaon hosted their annual fundraiser event, A Song For A Voice at Global Foyer on 21 July 2019.  The concert was in association with ‘My Daughter is Precious’ (MDIP), an NGO working towards the upliftment of girls from lower socio-e

read more
News | 10 Jul 2019

Tickets for Magnetic Fields 2019 go on sale

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields has since its debut in 2013, established itself as one of the most stimulating, contemporary arts and music festivals in the world. 

read more
News | 14 Jun 2019

Sufi singer Kavita Seth wants to don rapper's avatar

MUMBAI: As a new wave of hip-hop and rap culture has emerged in India with the success of Gully Boy, popular Sufi and playback singer Kavita Seth is keen to give a new twist to her trademark genre with a touch of rap and ballads.

read more
News | 30 May 2019

Prince Narula, Starboy Loc, Suyyash Rai team up again for song

MUMBAI: It’s good news for all Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai and Starboy LOC fans as the trio is coming back with something exciting for the audience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
I have put my heart and soul into Jjust Music: Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and now entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani, who is known for his fine ear for read more

News
Imran Qureshi unveils new music label 'Inbox Music'

MUMBAI: In the present landscape, Inbox Pictures CMD Imran Qureshread more

News
Radio City becomes first Indian radio network to acquire commercial rights and play curated content for Lucknow Metro commuters

UMBAI: Strengthening its relationship with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), Radio City has read more

News
PPL signs agreement with 9122 Records; acquires public performance, radio collection rights

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Ltd.read more

News
Ferzad Palia calls MTV 'leader' in youth content, highlights performance in H1 2019

MUMBAI: MTV India is gearing for some exiting content in the form of country’s  first ever hip-hread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik's version of 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: Acoustic version of songs are in trend today and singers, these days, are leaving no stone unturned to bring back good old memories with...read more

2
Wiz Khalifa gears for second India tour

MUMBAI: Cameron Jibral Thomaz aka Wiz Khalifa will be soon seen enthralling the Indian audience as the american rapper, singer, songwriter and actor...read more

3
Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere SohneyaTera...read more

4
Bollywood got hip-hop 'mainstream' vibe : Raftaar

MUMBAI : Rapper Raftaar says that Bollywood movies have helped in getting hip-hop the mainstream vibe in India.Commenting on how he sees the...read more

5
Arunachal Pradesh celebrates first ever International Blues Music Day

MUMBAI: International Blues Music Day was celebrated beautifully for the very first time by the Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF), with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group