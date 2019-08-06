RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2019 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

The world needs more wicked women: Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says wicked women are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse, and the world needs more of them.

"What is it about the power of a woman free in mind and body that has been perceived as so dangerous throughout history?" the actress questioned as she started putting her thoughts down, in an essay she penned for Elle magazine's September issue. 

"Like the ultimate conspiracy theory, anything you couldn't explain from a crop failing to a child falling ill, could be put down to the influence of a supposedly wicked woman,” she penned.

"Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently. Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself," wrote Jolie, who has portrayed various shades of womanhood in her career. 

In the article, she continued, "Since time immemorial, women who rebel against what is considered normal by society even unintentionally have been labelled as unnatural, weird, wicked, and dangerous. What is surprising is the extent to which this kind of myth and prejudice has persisted throughout the centuries and still colours the world we live in."

"It is startling how often women who run for political office in democratic countries are described as witches,” she continued.

"Bring together a group of strong women, and before too long someone will brand them a 'coven' -- the technical term, to be clear, for a gathering of witches meeting at night to consort with the devil. Women who stand up for human rights in many countries are still labelled 'deviant', 'bad mothers', 'difficult', or 'loose'," the actress wrote in the essay.

The actress, who will back as infamous villain in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, feels the independence and creative energy of women is still frequently seen as a dangerous force to be controlled, often in the name of religion, tradition, or culture.

"Wicked women are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse. Women who refuse to follow rules and codes they don't believe are best for themselves or their families. They are women who won't give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities,” she highlighted.

"If that is wickedness, then the world needs more wicked women," said the actress, who added that her essay was not an attempt to dismiss or downplay the terrible abuses against men and boy. 

Off screen, Jolie has often been criticised for her life choices, be it the time she started dating Brad Pitt, then married to actress Jennifer Aniston, her life as a drug addict, or the time she decided to end her marriage with Pitt. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Angelina Jolie Hollywood Jennifer Aniston drug addiction Elle Magazine Maleficent Brad Pitt Women
Related news
News | 03 Jul 2019

Punjabi rapper Honey Singh courts row over lewd lyrics

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi rapper Honey Singh has again courted a controversy for lewd lyrics in his new song, Makhna.

read more
Priyanka_Nick
News | 27 May 2019

Priyanka, Nick celebrate a year of togetherness

MUMBAI: Star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on Sunday marked their first anniversary since they met and the actor-singer made sure it was special for his wife.Nick wrote an emotional post on Instagram for Priyanka whom he married last December.

read more
News | 16 May 2019

Armaan Malik records a song in New York

MUMBAI: Bol Do Na Zara singer has been touring New York recently. But, apart from traveling, he is up to something else too.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2019

Elle Fanning says she wants to be a pop star

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Elle Fanning, known for films like Teen Spirit, Maleficent and We Bought a Zoo, dreams of becoming a pop star. "It's definitely crossed my mind.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2019

Jay-Z hails 'strong women' in his life at NAACP Awards

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay-Z praised some special people, grandmother Hattie White, mother Gloria Carter, wife Beyonce Knowles in his life while accepting the NAACP President's Award.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festivread more

Interviews
RJ Sarthak's 'Ishq' with radio spans over two decades, the radio jock holds credit for many first-of-its-kind segments

For some RJing is a starry affair, for some a mere profession, but Ishq Sarthak aka RJ Sarthread more

News
9XO teams up with Rolling Stone magazine for an exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: For the very first time, Rolling Stone magazine has teamed up with 9XO to air its groundbread more

News
I have put my heart and soul into Jjust Music: Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and now entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani, who is known for his fine ear for read more

News
Imran Qureshi unveils new music label 'Inbox Music'

MUMBAI: In the present landscape, Inbox Pictures CMD Imran Qureshread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mabel releases debut album 'High Expectations'

MUMBAI: Mabel has today released her stunning debut album, High Expectations. Featuring global smash, Don’t Call Me Up (also the biggest-selling...read more

2
MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle is soon to hit our television screens and we are more than excited to witness this talent stuffed...read more

3
Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere SohneyaTera...read more

4
'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein: Sugandha Date's rendition impresses Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: The latest song, Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein from the musical Umrao Jaan Ada, is getting a raving response from the audience. Composed as well as...read more

5
We're going Dutch - 'Six reasons not to miss Lowlands Festival'

MUMBAI: Holland has no shortage of festivals packing out the summer season, but Lowlands is the country’s most iconic music event that’s been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group