Singers rejoice as Article 370 gets scrapped!

MUMBAI: In what has come as a milestone decision in the history of India is the scrapping of Article 370 by the Modi government. While Bollywood celebrities have been tweeting about the decision, our singers are no way behind. Some of them took to Twitter to rejoice the decision that now allows Indians to buy land in Kashmir, which was earlier possible only for the natives born there.

Sona Mohapatra

Status Quo on #Kashmir is done & dusted with. The region will ‘theoretically’ be treated like any other in #India .Growing up as a child of the Indian Armed Forces & having heard numerous first hand stories,this is a move I personally welcome.The band-aid ripped off. #370scrapped — SONA (@sonamohapatra) August 5, 2019

Daler Mehndi

Modi Ne Jo Kiya, Koi Na Kar Saka!

One India No. 1 India



One Nation, One Constitution, One FlagAll credit goes to our PM @narendramodi for his unbeatable courage.

Jai Hind!#BharatEkHai #370Abolished #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370 (1/1) pic.twitter.com/7KpINbNl65 — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) August 5, 2019

Shibani Kashyap

Such Changes that are needed to be taken are finally Acted upon.A long awaited Goal Executed #Article370scrapped — Shibani Kashyap (@shibanikashyap) August 5, 2019

Article 370 granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status, but now, it will be converted to a Union territory having a legislature similar to Delhi.

The decision is receiving a backlash from Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Ministers including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufit, etc.