News |  06 Aug 2019

Singers rejoice as Article 370 gets scrapped!

MUMBAI: In what has come as a milestone decision in the history of India is the scrapping of Article 370 by the Modi government. While Bollywood celebrities have been tweeting about the decision, our singers are no way behind. Some of them took to Twitter to rejoice the decision that now allows Indians to buy land in Kashmir, which was earlier possible only for the natives born there.

Sona Mohapatra

Daler Mehndi

Shibani Kashyap

Article 370 granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status, but now, it will be converted to a Union territory having a legislature similar to Delhi.

The decision is receiving a backlash from Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Ministers including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufit, etc.

