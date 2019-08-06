RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2019 17:45

Recreations have limited shelf life: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra

MUMBAI: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra, who is currently making waves for her song Kis raste hai jana in the film Judgementall Hai Kya, is disappointed with the trend of recreations prevailing in Bollywood.

"Although recreation of some old classics isn't a bad idea, it has to be said that the current trend is more towards recreation than creating original tunes, which is slightly disappointing. I believe that these recreations come with a limited shelf life, and the original tunes like Kis raste hai jana will stand the test of time and stay with people forever in their hearts," Surabhi told IANS.

After collaborating with Arjuna Harjai for Kis raaste hai jaana, the two are working on a new single.

"The song will have a rustic feel and its arrangement would definitely have Arjuna's signature," she revealed.

Surabhi is also working with "some UK based artists and is also in talks with Mumbai-based artists for future collaborations".

Talking about the Indian music industry, Surabhi, who was one of the top 30 contestants in AR Rahman's YouTube series, ARRived, says she is happy that singers have once again started getting credit.

"Traditionally, filmstars were the face of the songs, and people related to the songs through the actors. This has changed in the recent past. The teams behind the songs are getting far more recognition. They are a part of audio launch and other pre-release promotion events, and (are also visible on) the social media platforms," she added.

