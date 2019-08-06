RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2019 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle: Judges Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari spill details about their 'role'

MUMBAI: India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle is soon to hit our television screens and we are more than excited to witness this talent stuffed extravagance. One would get to witness original content in the show as per the format, which doesn’t allow contestants to do recreations, but present their their own original music.

While the audience is all pepped up to witness this first-of-its-kind show, judges Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari spill beans on what exactly they will be looking for in the contestants.

“The show is a first of its kind, where we will get to meet people who do original stuff every week,” exclaimed the Main Wahi Hoon fame rapper.

He further added, “We all will play three different roles, I will ensure to correct contestants when it comes to the words, they use. Nucleya will check if the beat has been set straight by the artist and Raja Kumari check, how the rapper delivers it.”

Nucleya, Raja Kumari shared their views too where they have collectively shared their success mantra too, in an exclusive interview with RnM.

Check the complete video below

