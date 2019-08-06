RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2019

Mabel releases debut album 'High Expectations'

MUMBAI: Mabel has today released her stunning debut album, High Expectations. Featuring global smash, Don’t Call Me Up (also the biggest-selling single by a UK female artist this year) and recent Top 10 Mad Love – alongside future classics like OK (Anxiety Anthem) – an extensive run of live dates into February 2020 continues this summer as below.

 Empowered, uplifting and emotive, High Expectations is a record – and a state of mind, in many ways – that Mabel has worked towards her whole life; even going so far as to get the title tattooed phonetically on her neck when she first thought of it two years ago, knowing firmly that it would never change. Here is a still just 23 year old writing with startling candour on young love, identity, girl power, and mental health. And on that road to High Expectations, Mabel’s music has become a soundtrack – for her impassioned young fanbase, but also for herself – on how to turn those vulnerabilities into your advantages. 

High Expectations

 Even on the brink of release, Mabel appears poised to take her place on pop’s throne  – having already been nominated for two BRIT Awards, she is now approaching four million single sales in the UK alone, has surpassed 1 billion streams, and sold out a series of worldwide shows. The fact that Mabel has done so in her own warts-and-all style – stripping away music’s artifice whilst keeping true to its giddiness and excitement – may be her gift. Because like all great pop stars, Mabel was never going to settle for anything other than her own ‘High Expectations’: watch her seize her moment, soak it in, and keep reaching higher still.

The High Expectations Tour

 29 January || Dublin || Olympia

30 January || Belfast || Ulster Hall

1 February || Glasgow || O2 Academy

2 February || Leeds || O2 Academy

4 February || Liverpool || Academy

5 February || Manchester || Academy

6 February 7 || Nottingham || Rock City

February 8 || Norwich || UEA

February 9 || Southampton || Guildhall

February 11 || Birmingham || O2 Academy

February 12 || London || Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

February 21 || Madrid || Joy Eslava (New Blood)

February 22 || Barcelona || La 2 de Apolo (New Blood)

February 24 || Milan || Magazzini Generali

February 25 || Zurich || Plaza Club

February 26 || Paris || Le Trianon

February 28 || Brussels || Orangerie

February 29 || Cologne || Gloria

March 1 || Amsterdam || Melkweg Old Hall

March 3 || Berlin || Kesselhaus

March 4 || Hamburg || Mojo

March 5 || Copenhagen || VEGA

March 7 || Stockholm || Nalen

March 8 || Oslo || Rockefeller

