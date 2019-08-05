When Jacqueline set DJ Snake's heart on fire

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake is in awe of the 'desi' avatar of actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share stunning images of herself in a lehenga. With her wavy hair flowing freely, the actress looked elegant in the floral print lehenga dipped in hues of yellow.

"Hair today gone tomo... how short should I go? #nervous," she captioned the image.

It seems the look left DJ Snake speechless. He commented on the post with a fire emoji.

Earlier this year, the Kick star attended DJ Snake's gig in Mumbai.

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller, Mrs. Serial Killer.

Mrs. Serial Killer is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.