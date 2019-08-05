RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Aug 2019 12:02 |  By RnMTeam

Nach Baliye 9: Badshah, 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena set floor on fire!

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer, producer and now an actor, Badshah graced the spellbound episode of Nach Baliye 9, yesterday. 
 
Aired at 8pm, on StarPlus, the Paagal Hai singer made a grand entry as he sang his latest recreated number Sheher Ki Ladki. He was joined by none other than the original trendsetter, Raveena Tandon, who matched steps with the rapper on the song, whose original version featured her and Suniel Shetty.
 
Badshah had to come to promote his debut Bollywood movie Khandaani Shafakhana that has the popular 90s track. He also praised Raveena saying that he is her ‘biggest fan’. He also told that he is a huge fan of her husband and kids too.
 
Besides, the rapper also applauded the contestants for their phenomenal dance acts that had a twist, which was the theme of the episode. One noteworthy performance of dancer actor Faisal Khan and his girlfriend, Muskaan Kataria left everyone awestruck! While Badshah was all praises for their reverse as well as forward dance style, one of the judges and famous Bollywood choreographer Ahmed Khan kissed the choreographer’s hands for a bizarre dance choreography. 
 
Meanwhile, Badshah’s presence added spark to the latest episode of the popular dance reality show. 
Tags
Badshah Raveena Tandon Suniel Shetty
Related news
News | 01 Aug 2019

Badshah to have open talk on sex with daughter when she grows up

MUMBAI: Indian rap star Badshah feels sex shouldn't be shunned away as a taboo topic, and says he cannot wait to have sex talk with his daughter at the right age.His daughter might think ‘papa ko kya hogaya achanak se’, but Badshah plans to make it fun for her.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Badshah's 'Saans Toh Le Le' is for every desi Punjaban with 'swag'!

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah’s newest song, Saans Toh Le Le from the upcoming Bollywood film, Khandaani Shafakhana, Saans Toh Le Le is out.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

I'm not a party person: rap superstar Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah says he is not a party person, and that his friends help him write all those popular party numbers that he constantly hit trending lists.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Google tool helps Badshah create world record with new song

MUMBAI: Indian rap star Badshah has admitted that a Google tool helped him break a world record with his new number, Paagal, dethroning the popular South Korean band BTS' Boy With Luv and Taylor Swifts Me!, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2019

Badshah's song 'Paagal Hai' trends on popular charts amidst controversy

MUMBAI: Paagal Hai had already become a trend when rapper Badshah had dropped a hint about it. No sooner had the track dropped online, than it started buzzing.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM launches first crime thriller show of radio

MUMBAI: MY FM is perking up its existing line-up of pioneering coread more

News
RED FM introduces new initiative to promote Marathi Cinema

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to host its first and exclusive Superhiread more

News
A heart-touching gift for your parents this friendship day!

MUMBAI: On this Friendship Day, Saregama acknowledges the fact that parents are the first best fread more

Interviews
Podcasting brings back age old art of storytelling

Our first introduction to stories was through told-tales.read more

News
RAM Week 28 witnesses major changes; Fever FM tops Kolkata, Magic FM second in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 28, Fever FM has topped Kolkata also with share per cent and T.S.L.read more

top# 5 articles

1
When Jacqueline set DJ Snake's heart on fire

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake is in awe of the 'desi' avatar of actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline took to Instagram to share...read more

2
Armaan Malik's version of 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: Acoustic version of songs are in trend today and singers, these days, are leaving no stone unturned to bring back good old memories with...read more

3
Nach Baliye 9: Badshah, 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena set floor on fire!

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer, producer and now an actor, Badshah graced the spellbound episode of Nach Baliye 9, yesterday.  Aired at 8pm, on StarPlus,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group