Nach Baliye 9: Badshah, 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena set floor on fire!

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer, producer and now an actor, Badshah graced the spellbound episode of Nach Baliye 9, yesterday.

Aired at 8pm, on StarPlus, the Paagal Hai singer made a grand entry as he sang his latest recreated number Sheher Ki Ladki. He was joined by none other than the original trendsetter, Raveena Tandon, who matched steps with the rapper on the song, whose original version featured her and Suniel Shetty.

Badshah had to come to promote his debut Bollywood movie Khandaani Shafakhana that has the popular 90s track. He also praised Raveena saying that he is her ‘biggest fan’. He also told that he is a huge fan of her husband and kids too.

Besides, the rapper also applauded the contestants for their phenomenal dance acts that had a twist, which was the theme of the episode. One noteworthy performance of dancer actor Faisal Khan and his girlfriend, Muskaan Kataria left everyone awestruck! While Badshah was all praises for their reverse as well as forward dance style, one of the judges and famous Bollywood choreographer Ahmed Khan kissed the choreographer’s hands for a bizarre dance choreography.