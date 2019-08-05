RadioandMusic
News |  05 Aug 2019 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya

Tera Ban Jaunga was originally sung by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva. The new version is a solo featuring the voice of budding talent, Amruta Fadnavis.

"When they asked me to sing a cover song from Kabir Singh, I immediately selected Tera Ban Jaunga because it is my favorite song in the film. We wanted to do a female version of the song, so we titled it Teri Ban Jaungi,” Amruta said.

"I really loved the music and the way Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva have sung the song," she added.

(Source : IANS)

