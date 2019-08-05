RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Aug 2019 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Hard Rock Cafe successfully concludes fundraising concert #ForAssam

MUMBAI: Iconic live music destination Hard Rock Cafe hosted a power packed fundraising concert #ForAssam to help aid victims of the calamitous floods on 2nd August 2019 in Mumbai. The gig united the most remarkable names in the Indian music industry that rendered their support to contribute to the lives of locals affected in the region.

An initiative started by the extremely talented Papon, the event witnessed a full house with performances by iconic musicians like Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Benny Dayal, Shantanu Moitra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Shilpa Rao, Akriti Kakkar, Richa Sharma, Mohan Kannan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Dipannita Sharma. The star-studded charitable evening basked in the magnanimity of these artistes while marking a new beginning #ForAssam. It kick-started with an electrifying performance by Kalyan Baruah’s new blues band 'Fish Curry Blues', Project Baartalaap and Nilotpal Bora followed by high - octane renditions of the season's biggest hits across genres by the Bollywood maestros. Championing the cause, Papon set the stage ablaze with his most popular tracks titled Moh Moh ke Dhaage, Kaun Mera and Jhuk Na Paunga.

Commenting on the event, JSM Corporation India co-founder and director, Mr Sanjay Mahatani said, "It was indeed magical to witness the fervour of these musicians who went the extra mile to make sure that the event was nothing short of spectacular. From the likes of Papon to Sufi ki Sultana Harshdeep Kaur, this has been one blockbuster night, all #ForAssam. The beauty of music lies in the fact that it connects people and can communicate the ‘unsaid’ and as a brand that believes in the ‘spirit’ of music, we are proud to have been hosted this event. It was great to see a house full event where not just musicians, but people came together to support a noble cause and make it a roaring success.”

Jiyein Kyun fame songster, Papon said, "This was our contribution to revive the spirit of the land of the red river and blue hills. The entire music fraternity stood in solidarity with the flood - hit Assam and empathises with the plight of the victims. Together we shall rebuild the lives of our brothers and sisters affected by the calamity. I also take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all the fellow musicians who instantly agreed to partake in this relief project despite their prior commitments."

Tags
Shekhar Ravjiani Benny Dayal Shantanu Moitra Aditi SIngh Sharma Shilpa Rao Akriti Kakkar Richa Sharma Harshdeep Kaur Dipannita Sharma Papon Hard Rock Cafe
Related news
News | 01 Aug 2019

#ForAssam: Vishal-Shekhar, Neeti Mohan, others to perform at fund-raising concert by Hard Rock Cafe, Earthful Foundation

MUMBAI: Iconic live music destination Hard Rock Cafe is set to host a power packed fundraising concert #ForAssam to aid victims of the calamitous floods on 2 August 2019 in Mumbai.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2019

Shalmali Kholgade's original Bengali song marks debut collaboration with Papon

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who never fails to surprise her audiences with her powerful performances has teamed up with Papon for original Bengali music.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2019

We need original music, says Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao, who has given remarkable hits like Bulleya, Khuda Jaane etc.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer' touted to be a 'musical blockbuster'

MUMBAI: The big musical teaser of Happy Hardy and Heer that released recently showcases the glimpse of four songs from the film and also depicts the grand looks and feel of the film.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Khazana Ghazal festival will pay tribute to Gulzar: Rekha Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Singer Rekha Bhardwaj has said that the 18th edition of Khazana, an annual Ghazal festival, will pay a tribute to veteran poet and writer Gulzar. Rekha Bhardwaj was interacting with the media during the promotional event of 18th edition of Khazana in Mumbai on Wednesday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PPL signs agreement with 9122 Records; acquires public performance, radio collection rights

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Ltd.read more

News
Ferzad Palia calls MTV 'leader' in youth content, highlights performance in H1 2019

MUMBAI: MTV India is gearing for some exiting content in the form of country’s  first ever hip-hread more

News
MY FM launches first crime thriller show of radio

MUMBAI: MY FM is perking up its existing line-up of pioneering coread more

News
RED FM introduces new initiative to promote Marathi Cinema

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to host its first and exclusive Superhiread more

News
A heart-touching gift for your parents this friendship day!

MUMBAI: On this Friendship Day, Saregama acknowledges the fact that parents are the first best fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood got hip-hop 'mainstream' vibe : Raftaar

MUMBAI : Rapper Raftaar says that Bollywood movies have helped in getting hip-hop the mainstream vibe in India.Commenting on how he sees the...read more

2
Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere SohneyaTera...read more

3
Color On Me: Kang Daniel creates record, garners highest first week sale for 'solo artist'

MUMBAI: Kang Daniel has now officially set a new record with his very first special album! The Hanteo Charts’ statistics show that Kang Daniel’s solo...read more

4
Arunachal Pradesh celebrates first ever International Blues Music Day

MUMBAI: International Blues Music Day was celebrated beautifully for the very first time by the Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF), with...read more

5
When Jacqueline set DJ Snake's heart on fire

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake is in awe of the 'desi' avatar of actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline took to Instagram to share...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group