Hard Rock Cafe successfully concludes fundraising concert #ForAssam

MUMBAI: Iconic live music destination Hard Rock Cafe hosted a power packed fundraising concert #ForAssam to help aid victims of the calamitous floods on 2nd August 2019 in Mumbai. The gig united the most remarkable names in the Indian music industry that rendered their support to contribute to the lives of locals affected in the region.

An initiative started by the extremely talented Papon, the event witnessed a full house with performances by iconic musicians like Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Benny Dayal, Shantanu Moitra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Shilpa Rao, Akriti Kakkar, Richa Sharma, Mohan Kannan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Dipannita Sharma. The star-studded charitable evening basked in the magnanimity of these artistes while marking a new beginning #ForAssam. It kick-started with an electrifying performance by Kalyan Baruah’s new blues band 'Fish Curry Blues', Project Baartalaap and Nilotpal Bora followed by high - octane renditions of the season's biggest hits across genres by the Bollywood maestros. Championing the cause, Papon set the stage ablaze with his most popular tracks titled Moh Moh ke Dhaage, Kaun Mera and Jhuk Na Paunga.

Commenting on the event, JSM Corporation India co-founder and director, Mr Sanjay Mahatani said, "It was indeed magical to witness the fervour of these musicians who went the extra mile to make sure that the event was nothing short of spectacular. From the likes of Papon to Sufi ki Sultana Harshdeep Kaur, this has been one blockbuster night, all #ForAssam. The beauty of music lies in the fact that it connects people and can communicate the ‘unsaid’ and as a brand that believes in the ‘spirit’ of music, we are proud to have been hosted this event. It was great to see a house full event where not just musicians, but people came together to support a noble cause and make it a roaring success.”

Jiyein Kyun fame songster, Papon said, "This was our contribution to revive the spirit of the land of the red river and blue hills. The entire music fraternity stood in solidarity with the flood - hit Assam and empathises with the plight of the victims. Together we shall rebuild the lives of our brothers and sisters affected by the calamity. I also take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all the fellow musicians who instantly agreed to partake in this relief project despite their prior commitments."