Color On Me: Kang Daniel creates record, garners highest first week sale for 'solo artist'

Kang Daniel has now officially set a new record with his very first special album!

The Hanteo Charts’ statistics show that Kang Daniel’s solo debut album Color On Me sold 466,701 copies in its first week. This set an all knew record for most albums ever sold in the first week for a solo artist. Kang Daniel was amazingly surprised when he recorded over 400,000 copies sold in the first three days, and he ended his first seven days with an even greater statistic of over 466,000 copies.

This song also ranks as the eighth best-selling K-pop idol album in the first week. BTS and EXO are the only idols to have sold more in their first week than Kang Daniel.

These achievements hold a lot of meaning. Kang Daniel had gone through a hiatus of six months because of his legal dispute with LM entertainment.

He describes his debut album as a ‘special’ way to repay his fans for their love.

RnM team sends hearty congratulations and lots of love to Kang Daniel on one of his greatest achievements!