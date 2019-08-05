RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Aug 2019 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

Arunachal Pradesh celebrates first ever International Blues Music Day

MUMBAIInternational Blues Music Day was celebrated beautifully for the very first time by the Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF), with Kolkata-based blues quartet, Big Family, taking the spotlight.

Friendship day is cherished throughout the country in the first weekend of every August. They added to the charm of this mini festival.

 AIMF member Takar Nabam said, “The idea is to celebrate the essence of blues music and its importance in uniting different cultures and peoples across the world; to celebrate the music of the suppressed and use that as a vehicle for something positive in society.”

“We have been fortunate enough to have Ernie Ball and Fender recognize this event in our state and also make it possible for us to conduct a workshop on blues music (which had been held on Friday),” he commented further.

When asked how welcome this country will be with blues, AIMF member Nicham Pul said the event was a just a little try to connect people to this very amazing genre.

“We have to try new music and styles, and we hope to receive a positive response from the people,” he said.

The Big Family gave a jaw-dropping performance. Along with that, Nabam and Pul, other artists of the AIMF, including Inime Tacho, Vicky Tamang, Katem Apang, Samuel Pertin, Katem Apang and Teji Toko performed, stealing several hearts within minutes.

Apart from these, Liyir Karso(singer and scholar) and Tomi Gamlin(young female drummer prodigy)  and Dambi Jini(versatile singer) performed their original composition, Blues Is The Way, besides Gangster of Love.

It is estimated that around 300 people attended this event.

Previously, i.e. on 2 August, a workshop on blues music had been conducted in Naharlagun by Big Family members.

Tags
World Music Day Takar Nabam Arunachal Pradesh
Related news
News | 22 Jun 2019

Aditi Ramesh launches new EP 'Leftovers'

MUMBAI: One of a kind vocalist, songwriter, and producer, Aditi Ramesh launched her latest EP, Leftovers, yesterday on World Music Day. Tune here

read more
News | 21 Jun 2019

World Music Day: Singers speak on the importance of music

MUMBAI: Today on the occasion of World Music Day, Indian singers not only shared their thoughts on the idea of music, but also left a message for all those music lovers Do check them out below and celebrate the fervour of music.Badshah

read more
News | 21 Jun 2019

Like food, one constantly craves new flavours in music: Purbayan Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee, known for his fusion work with Western and Indian classical music, feels that the art form is very much like food and the Indian classical music is not as rigid as it is thought to be.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2018

NCPA pays tribute to three legends of Jazz Music

MUMBAI: A long play of Ella Fitzgerald on the spool was considered to be the most relaxing thing. Billie Holiday, popularly known as Lady Day, was known for her soul-stirring music too. Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, is another gem of an artist revered by music lovers.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap: Stars who ruled the world of music

MUMBAI: With another week bidding goodbye, let’s have a look at stars who ruled the world of music.Guru Randhawa is ruling everywhere!

read more

RnM Biz

News
PPL signs agreement with 9122 Records; acquires public performance, radio collection rights

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Ltd.read more

News
Ferzad Palia calls MTV 'leader' in youth content, highlights performance in H1 2019

MUMBAI: MTV India is gearing for some exiting content in the form of country’s  first ever hip-hread more

News
MY FM launches first crime thriller show of radio

MUMBAI: MY FM is perking up its existing line-up of pioneering coread more

News
RED FM introduces new initiative to promote Marathi Cinema

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to host its first and exclusive Superhiread more

News
A heart-touching gift for your parents this friendship day!

MUMBAI: On this Friendship Day, Saregama acknowledges the fact that parents are the first best fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood got hip-hop 'mainstream' vibe : Raftaar

MUMBAI : Rapper Raftaar says that Bollywood movies have helped in getting hip-hop the mainstream vibe in India.Commenting on how he sees the...read more

2
Color On Me: Kang Daniel creates record, garners highest first week sale for 'solo artist'

MUMBAI: Kang Daniel has now officially set a new record with his very first special album! The Hanteo Charts’ statistics show that Kang Daniel’s solo...read more

3
When Jacqueline set DJ Snake's heart on fire

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake is in awe of the 'desi' avatar of actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline took to Instagram to share...read more

4
Nach Baliye 9: Badshah, 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena set floor on fire!

MUMBAI: Rapper, singer, producer and now an actor, Badshah graced the spellbound episode of Nach Baliye 9, yesterday.Aired at 8pm, on StarPlus, the...read more

5
Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere SohneyaTera...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group