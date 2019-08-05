Arunachal Pradesh celebrates first ever International Blues Music Day

MUMBAI: International Blues Music Day was celebrated beautifully for the very first time by the Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF), with Kolkata-based blues quartet, Big Family, taking the spotlight.

Friendship day is cherished throughout the country in the first weekend of every August. They added to the charm of this mini festival.

AIMF member Takar Nabam said, “The idea is to celebrate the essence of blues music and its importance in uniting different cultures and peoples across the world; to celebrate the music of the suppressed and use that as a vehicle for something positive in society.”

“We have been fortunate enough to have Ernie Ball and Fender recognize this event in our state and also make it possible for us to conduct a workshop on blues music (which had been held on Friday),” he commented further.

When asked how welcome this country will be with blues, AIMF member Nicham Pul said the event was a just a little try to connect people to this very amazing genre.

“We have to try new music and styles, and we hope to receive a positive response from the people,” he said.

The Big Family gave a jaw-dropping performance. Along with that, Nabam and Pul, other artists of the AIMF, including Inime Tacho, Vicky Tamang, Katem Apang, Samuel Pertin, Katem Apang and Teji Toko performed, stealing several hearts within minutes.

Apart from these, Liyir Karso(singer and scholar) and Tomi Gamlin(young female drummer prodigy) and Dambi Jini(versatile singer) performed their original composition, Blues Is The Way, besides Gangster of Love.

It is estimated that around 300 people attended this event.

Previously, i.e. on 2 August, a workshop on blues music had been conducted in Naharlagun by Big Family members.