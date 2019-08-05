RadioandMusic
News |  05 Aug 2019 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik's version of 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: Acoustic version of songs are in trend today and singers, these days, are leaving no stone unturned to bring back good old memories with their version of iconic numbers. Recently, Chale Aana singer, Armaan Malik paid a tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary, which was yesterday.

While the world paid a tribute in their own way, Armaan mesmerized the audience by releasing an acoustic version of Kishore Kumar’s song Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Click here to view the video:

This attempt by the Bol Do Na Zara singer is a big win for him as his fans are giving hoards of love via social media and YouTube.

Check the original song here:

For more updates on Armaan Malik, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

