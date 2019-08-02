RadioandMusic
02 Aug 2019

Himesh reunites with Sameer for new film

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in musical hits such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Tere Naam in the past.

The yet-to-be-titled film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

"Sameer Anjaan has made a significant contribution to my career. My first song was written by him and then he helped me with several blockbusters. Although there was a break in between, now we are back together working on Ramesh Taurani's upcoming project. I'm excited to work with Sameer Anjan on more songs," Himesh said.

Sameer recently shot for an episode of the singing reality show Superstar Singer on Sony, which is judged by singers Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with Himesh. 

(Source: IANS)

