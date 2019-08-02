RadioandMusic
News |  02 Aug 2019 22:03

Friendship Day Special: Sanam band's new song gives 'dosti goals'

Mumbai: Sanam Band, which is formed by a bunch of four remarkable singers, has been experimenting new sounds, which is evident with their latest track, Apni Yaari.

With this, the band brings to you a song that you would want to sing and dance with your special 'yaar' on the occasion of Friendship Day,

Click here to view the song

Apni Yaari | Sanam | Friendship Day Special

This friendship day, hold your yaari closely with McDowell's No. 1 Yaari and #SANAM's 'Apni Yaari'. A song that'll bring back the essence of friendship in yo...

Apni Yaari has a peppy vibe and the video will transfer you into a state of nostalgia. It will surely remind you of some crazy memories, you have shared with your friends.

These creative heads have done a fabulous job creating this video and music that will touch your soul. Zain Boxwala truly deserves a shout out for has mixing and mastering the song well.

We all have shared a vivid range of memories with our friends and have stood by them throughout their thick and thin. There might have been times when our friendship was tested, while some proved that the friendship was stronger, while some shattered away with the wind. Apni Yaari is a perfect compilation of these memories, we have built with our friends.

The o views have shot up on YouTube making it a 'no one yaari song'.

Well if you love your yaar and truly want to celebrate friendships day, tune into this song and dance your way out with them.

Tags
Sanam Band friendship Day music
