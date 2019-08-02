RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Aug 2019 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

Drake's 'Care Package' out now

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning rapper Drake has unveiled an album, Care Package, which consists of unreleased tracks from his career.

Care Package is a collection of fan favourites from Drake's career that were never given official release. This comes days before Drake's annual OVO Fest begins in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Drake posted about the release on Instagram, calling it ‘some of our most important moments together available in one place, Care Package’.

The 17-track album is made up of songs like Dreams Money Can Buy, The Motion, Trust Issues and I Get Lonely.

Check tracks below

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Drake rapper GRAMMY
Related news
News | 29 Jul 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha has got caught in the whirlwind. The recreated version has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2019

Hard Kaur breaks silence on haters with befitting reply

MUMBAI: In a liberal and independent country, it sounds crazy when somebody has been warned to take a stand on individual thoughts. A very good example of this is rapper Hard Kaur who is entangled into controversies for her pro-Khalistan propaganda on social media.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2019

Naezy proud of booming rap culture in India

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy, whose life served as one of the inspirations for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, Gully Boy, feels proud to see the growth of rap culture in India.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2019

Raxstar teams up with Dutch artist F1rstman for new single 'Time'

MUMBAI: Award-winning British rapper and songwriter Raxstar has released his brand new single, Time, a banging new summer anthem that is grabbing attention.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2019

Big names, iconic locations cannot hide vulgar lyrics, dull music and loud choreography of Badshah's 'Paagal'

MUMBAI: “I have taken a brave and a very exciting leap with Paagal that comes from my heart with the intent of pushing language barriers for the Indian music scene.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 28 witnesses major changes; Fever FM tops Kolkata, Magic FM second in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 28, Fever FM has topped Kolkata also with share per cent and T.S.L.read more

News
MTV Hustle: India's biggest rap revolution is here

MUMBAI: JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by Breezer Vivid live life in colour and styling partnerread more

News
Aptronix partners with Smule for first-ever Smule All Star Jam

MUMBAI: Apple’s largest Premium Reseller in India, Aptronix is partnering with Smule, world’s firead more

News
BookMyShow to distribute BTS’ third feature film in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore

MUMBAI: 12 cities and 24 concerts later, the most popular K-pop ensemble Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.read more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announcedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Friendship Day Special: Sanam band's new song gives 'dosti goals'

Mumbai: Sanam Band, which is formed by a bunch of four remarkable singers, has been experimenting new sounds, which is evident with their latest...read more

2
Himesh reunites with Sameer for new film

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in...read more

3
DJ Sumit to remix Mika's hit song 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: DJ Sumit Sethi is working on a new project titled Majnu Remix, with singer Mika Singh.The song, as the title suggests, is a remix of Mika's...read more

4
Music 'big star' in success of 'Kabir Singh'

MUMBAI:  It was back in May when Bekhayali from Kabir Singh film in young singer-composer Sachet Tandon's voice hit the music platforms. Since then...read more

5
I am a refugee in my own country, says Kashmiri singer

MUMBAI: Kashmiri singer Aabha Hanjura recently dropped her new single, Roshe Walla Chalo Chinaro Ke Gharo, which is a longing to go back to your...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group