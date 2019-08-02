RadioandMusic
News |  02 Aug 2019

DJ Sumit to remix Mika's hit song 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: DJ Sumit Sethi is working on a new project titled Majnu Remix, with singer Mika Singh.

The song, as the title suggests, is a remix of Mika's upcoming track Majnu.

"The first time when Mika made me listen to the song for his new Bollywood movie, it shook me and I made up my mind to work on it. I started remixing the song and I feel so honoured that Mika himself agreed to give his voice to it. It's a privilege to remix a song for him," said Sumit.

The song's video features Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi.

 (Source: IANS)

