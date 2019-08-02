RadioandMusic
Ariana Grande drops 'Boyfriend'

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande and singer-songwriter-producer duo Social House have dropped their new song Boyfriend.

Ariana tweeted, "#boyfriend song and video available now on all platforms #boyfriendoutnow."

Social House, comprising Michael Mikey Foster and Charles Scootie Anderson, said, "We've always had so much fun working with Ariana, so we're really excited for this song to finally be out in the world and for our fans to hear it! We hope everyone loves it as much as we do."

Social House is set to release their debut EP Everything Changed on 9 August.

Together with producer Tommy Brown, they had penned and produced hits such as Thank u, next and 7 rings for Ariana's album Thank U, Next.

