News |  01 Aug 2019

Yasser Desai lends voice for musical web series

MUMBAI: Budding Bollywood playback Yasser Desai has been roped in to lend his voice for a musical web series spanning seven episodes. Each episode will revolve around different songs, which is the USP of the project.

"It is something new that I have done," said Yasser, who is known for hits including Pallo LatkeJogiNaino Ne Bandhi and Monobina.

The yet-untitled musical web show is expected to release on a popular OTT platform soon.

(Source: IANS)

