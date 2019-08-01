Yasser Desai lends voice for musical web series

MUMBAI: Budding Bollywood playback Yasser Desai has been roped in to lend his voice for a musical web series spanning seven episodes. Each episode will revolve around different songs, which is the USP of the project.

"It is something new that I have done," said Yasser, who is known for hits including Pallo Latke, Jogi, Naino Ne Bandhi and Monobina.

The yet-untitled musical web show is expected to release on a popular OTT platform soon.

(Source: IANS)