T-Series template of 'Tera Ban Jaaunga' crossing 100 million contradicts YouTube views?

MUMBAI: Tera Ban Jaaunga from the movie Kabir Singh has most definitely been a current favourite of people of all ages. While the romantic number has kept music goers glued, a confusion of views garnered on YouTube has popped up.

Well, the story goes like this: Popular label T-Series, under which the song has been released, has put on a cover template for the song on YouTube, which shows that it has crossed 102 million views, but YouTube views are contrary. As shown on YouTube, the song has actually crossed over 36 million views.

Also, singer Akhil Sachdeva has tweeted about the song crossing 100 million views on YouTube.

His tweet read, “My second song for Bollywood film & this also crosses 100 Million & more than that it wins 100 million plus & counting” and tagged various artists associated with the song.”

Well, is this a publicity stunt adapted by T- Series or there is some error from YouTube’s side? The audience waits for a clarification of the same.

Meanwhile, we hope someone from T-Series, YouTube and Akhil Sachdeva are reading this article!