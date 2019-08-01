Julian Jordan's hit 'To The Wire' gets two mind-blowing remixes from Laszlo and Siks

MUMBAI: The cool electro-tinged house funk of Julian Jordan’s ‘To The Wire’ has proved another big hit for the Dutch producer, with great placements in the sales charts and top placements in the biggest Dance playlists. Two big remixes arrive now to breathe more life into this infectious vocal cut on the mighty STMPD RCRDS.

Fellow Amsterdam talent Laszlo hones in on that elector element, pumping it up to the mix with his rugged bass tones and crispy, snappy beats. Keeping things rolling nicely, he lets the vocals shine brightly, with some nice pitched-down refrains adding some moodiness to the proceedings.

Siks goes for high-energy, skipping house beats and more rowdy electro / bass house flavour. Big reverbed horn blasts intersperse twisted machine funk, and after an initial breakdown all hell breaks loose. An insane distorted horn riff leads the way as rasping low end shreds the track apart with cool vocal treatments. A more rowdy counterpart to Laszlo’s version, it completes a very dynamic and diverse two-pack.

Julian Jordan’s star continues to ascend, with his recent long sting at #1 on Beatport’s Electro House Chart with ‘Old School’ followed up nicely by the success of this single. His busy summer tour schedule continues this month at Ushuaïa Ibiza (8 August), Sziget Festival in Hungary (9 August) and Mysteryland in the Netherlands (23 August 2019).