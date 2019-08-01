RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2019 19:54 |  By RnMTeam

Julian Jordan's hit 'To The Wire' gets two mind-blowing remixes from Laszlo and Siks

MUMBAI: The cool electro-tinged house funk of Julian Jordan’s ‘To The Wire’ has proved another big hit for the Dutch producer, with great placements in the sales charts and top placements in the biggest Dance playlists. Two big remixes arrive now to breathe more life into this infectious vocal cut on the mighty STMPD RCRDS.
Fellow Amsterdam talent Laszlo hones in on that elector element, pumping it up to the mix with his rugged bass tones and crispy, snappy beats. Keeping things rolling nicely, he lets the vocals shine brightly, with some nice pitched-down refrains adding some moodiness to the proceedings.
Siks goes for high-energy, skipping house beats and more rowdy electro / bass house flavour. Big reverbed horn blasts intersperse twisted machine funk, and after an initial breakdown all hell breaks loose. An insane distorted horn riff leads the way as rasping low end shreds the track apart with cool vocal treatments. A more rowdy counterpart to Laszlo’s version, it completes a very dynamic and diverse two-pack.

Tune here

To The Wire (Remixes Vol. 1) by Julian Jordan

Preview, download or stream To The Wire (Remixes Vol. 1) by Julian Jordan

Julian Jordan’s star continues to ascend, with his recent long sting at #1 on Beatport’s Electro House Chart with ‘Old School’ followed up nicely by the success of this single. His busy summer tour schedule continues this month at Ushuaïa Ibiza (8 August), Sziget Festival in Hungary (9 August) and Mysteryland in the Netherlands (23 August 2019).

Tags
Julian Beatport Mysteryland Netherlands Ibiza Sziget Festival
Related news
News | 19 Jul 2019

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Return with monumental 12-track 'Tomorrowland 2019 Ep'

MUMBAI: Following the immense success of their 2018 Tomorrowland EP and high-profile releases with the likes of David Guetta, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha on Instagram and with Paris Hilton on Best Friends Ass, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike strike again with the 2019 edition of

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Martin Garrix releases 'These Are The Times' featuring JR

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s brand new track- These Are The Times is out today, featuring vocals from JRM. Premiered during the first show of his fifth Ushuaïa residency last week, the track had the crowd going crazy, immediately anticipating its release.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2018

Rihanna breaks up with Hassan Jameel

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna and her Saudi businessman and boyfriend Hassan Jameel are no longer together as she "gets tired of men sometimes".

read more
News | 09 Mar 2018

I've special place for India in my heart: DJ Hardwell

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Hardwell loves to perform in India and says he gets inspiration from Indians.Hardwell, whose real name is Robbert van de Corput, spoke about his love for India during an episode of Vh1 Inside Access, according to a statement from the channel. 

read more
News | 10 Oct 2017

Goa music fest, Don't Let Daddy Know come together

MUMBAI: Multi-genre music festival Time Out 72, which includes multi-platinum recording artiste Jason Derulo and DJ Martin Garrix on its line-up, is collaborating with dance concept Don't Let Daddy Know.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BookMyShow to distribute BTS’ third feature film in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore

MUMBAI: 12 cities and 24 concerts later, the most popular K-pop ensemble Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.read more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announcedread more

News
Sony Music, Kwan announce JV for new age pop label

MUMBAI: Sony Music and India’s leading entertainment management company Kwan, announced a strategread more

News
Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcread more

News
Badshah's sassy attitude on RED FMs 'Indie Hai Hum' grabs eyeballs

MUMBAI: Indie Hai Hum, a RED FM initiative, is a big shout out to all Indie musicians oread more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series template of 'Tera Ban Jaaunga' crossing 100 million contradicts YouTube views?

MUMBAI: Tera Ban Jaaunga from the movie Kabir Singh has most definitely been a current favourite of people of all ages. While the romantic number...read more

2
Julian Jordan's hit 'To The Wire' gets two mind-blowing remixes from Laszlo and Siks

MUMBAI: The cool electro-tinged house funk of Julian Jordan’s ‘To The Wire’ has proved another big hit for the Dutch producer, with great placements...read more

3
Badshah to have open talk on sex with daughter when she grows up

MUMBAI: Indian rap star Badshah feels sex shouldn't be shunned away as a taboo topic, and says he cannot wait to have sex talk with his daughter at...read more

4
Yasser Desai lends voice for musical web series

MUMBAI: Budding Bollywood playback Yasser Desai has been roped in to lend his voice for a musical web series spanning seven episodes. Each episode...read more

5
Lolaland to redefine musical fantasy with biggest celebration

MUMBAI: We all love to celebrate and celebration now has a new name - LoLaLand. The first music event, in a series of many to follow, with the best...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group