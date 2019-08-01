'Hai Pyaar Kya' bridge between commercial and Independent music: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: One of the great music composers in the country Jubin Nautiyal who is ruling Indie and Bollywood music space with songs like Humnava Mere, Akh Lad Jaave has released new song, Hai Pyaar Kya.

“The song is not a track made for the commercial pallet. I wanted to do a track with a different sound. Since Humnava Mere was such a big success people wanted Hai Pyaar Kya to be like one. This song poses a question that everyone asks themselves once in their lifetime, Hai Pyaar Kya? 'And with such a simple, yet deep question come simple yet deep answers. Love and its experience is very personal to us all and yes it comes from the past. Similarly, inspiration comes from the honesty of the sound we create and from the fact that we want to express with music not impress anyone with it. I think the inspiration comes from the fact that how beautiful a simple song sounds and the fact that everything truly honest and simple is inspiring.”

Click here to view the video:

Jubin added on what he wants to explore further, “When I was growing up as a kid I was listening to great independent music. I am at a place where I have done enough commercial work in terms of films, music videos and want to explore a different sound space. I want to remind people of the time I was listening to great artists, music. We are coming up with a sound that I believe in and that is much required today through Hai Pyaar Kya.

Nautiyal informed that the song was prepared three years back, “The song is a bridge between commercial and independent music. It’s a simple love song based on great words, simply said and a deeply felt poetry.”

When it comes to his upcoming projects, Nautiyal has hoards of Bollywood and independent music coming up.

“I will take a little more difficult way to experiment new music,” he concluded.