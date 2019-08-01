Guru Randhawa back with a bang!

MUMBAI: The recent attack at Vancouver in Canada has not made Guru Randhawa sit back even for a while. After thanking god and his fans for coming back safe and sound apart from the four stitches, he is all set to take up the Australian tour in August 2019.

Guru Randhawa has put up his Australia tour schedule on twitter. It reveals the dates and venues, which are as follows:

10 August - Metro City, Perth

11 August - Whitelam Leisure Centre, Sydney

18 August - Melbourne Exhibition & Convention Centre, Melbourne

Indian fans know he is going to rock internationally as well! RnM team wishes him the best of wishes for the same. The tickets are already available, go and grab yours as soon as you can!