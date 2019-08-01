ForAssam: Vishal-Shekhar, Neeti Mohan, others to perform at fund-raising concert by Hard Rock Cafe, Earthful Foundation

MUMBAI: Iconic live music destination Hard Rock Cafe is set to host a power packed fundraising concert #ForAssam to aid victims of the calamitous floods on 2 August 2019 in Mumbai. The gig will unite the most remarkable names in the Indian music industry that will render their support to contribute to the lives of locals affected in the region.

An initiative started by the extremely talented Papon, the event will witness performances by iconic musicians like Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, , Shantanu Moitra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Shilpa Rao, Akriti Kakkar,, Richa Sharma, Mohan Kannan, Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal, and Dipannita Sharma. The star-studded charitable evening will bask in the magnanimity of these artistes while marking a new beginning #ForAssam. It will kick-start with an electrifying performance by Kalyan Baruah’s new blues band 'Fish Curry Blues', Project Baartalaap and Nilotpal Bora followed by high - octane renditions of the season's biggest hits across genres by the Bollywood maestros. Championing the cause, Papon will set the stage ablaze with his most popular tracks titled Moh Moh ke Dhaage, Kaun Mera and Jhuk Na Paunga.

Commenting on the event, JSM Corporation India co-founder and director Sanjay Mahtani said, "We at Hard Rock Cafe have always believed in making a difference through the medium of music. We are honoured to be a part of this noble initiative and are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success."

Jiyein kyun famed songster, Papon said, "This is our contribution to revive the spirit of the land of the red river and blue hills. The entire music fraternity stands in solidarity with the flood - hit Assam and empathises with the plight of the victims. Together we will rebuild the lives of our brothers and sisters affected by the calamity. I also take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all the fellow musicians who instantly agreed to partake in this relief project despite their prior commitments."

Proceeds from the evening will be directed to Earthful Foundation that will use it to better the situation in Assam.