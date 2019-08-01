RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2019 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah to have open talk on sex with daughter when she grows up

MUMBAI: Indian rap star Badshah feels sex shouldn't be shunned away as a taboo topic, and says he cannot wait to have sex talk with his daughter at the right age.

His daughter might think ‘papa ko kya hogaya achanak se’, but Badshah plans to make it fun for her.

"Can you talk to your parents about sex? I don't. But that is something that we all must do," Badshah stated while discussing how sex still remains a taboo in India.

"I have a daughter and I can't wait to have this chat with her, of course at an appropriate age. I want her to know everything. I don't know how. Probably she will feel awkward 'ke papa ko kya hogaya achanak se' (what happened to papa all of a sudden). I know I have to make it fun," added the singer, who became father in 2017.

Badshah has picked a script which tackles the issue of sex education in India to mark his acting debut in Bollywood. He will be seen as a Punjabi pop star Gabru Ghaatak in his debut film Khandaani Shafakhana.

Khandaani Shafakhana, slated to release on August 2, aims to put the spotlight on the issue of how Indian society considers sex a taboo topic through the journey of Sonakshi Sinha's character as she inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic.

Badshah feels fortunate that he got sex education while growing up.

"I was fortunate enough that I had sex education in my school. I did my schooling from Delhi. Sex is (very) natural,” he told.

"You need to know about the disorders, the importance of practicing safe sex, importance of planning a family. Look at the population of the country. We all need to know about all these things," said Badshah.

On being asked, what other issues is close to his heart, the singer further shared, "I grew up predominantly in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. As soon as you move away from Delhi towards Punjab and Haryana, I think the girl child is still a taboo. People don't want to have a girl child.”

"Aapko pata chalta hai ke wealth se akal nahi aati (you get to know that wealth doesn't bring wisdom). You will be surprised to know the thoughts of people," he said.

The singer became more passionate about the cause after having a daughter.

He revealed, "I started feeling more awkward about this since the time I became a father. I think 'beti hi apni hai'. I don't know, but this is something I really want to do something about."

"I have written a song. I just want to collaborate with a folk artist from Punjab to make the reach go bigger,” he further told.

Though he started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh with band Mafia Mundeer, Badshah has paved a way for himself in the industry by giving chart toppers and party numbers.

At the moment, he is looking forward to his acting debut.

"Holiday," he said with a wide smile, when asked about what’s next?

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Gabru Sonakshi Sinha Yo Yo Honey Singh Mafia Mundeer
Related news
News | 29 Jul 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha has got caught in the whirlwind. The recreated version has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Badshah's 'Saans Toh Le Le' is for every desi Punjaban with 'swag'!

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah’s newest song, Saans Toh Le Le from the upcoming Bollywood film, Khandaani Shafakhana, Saans Toh Le Le is out.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

I'm not a party person: rap superstar Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah says he is not a party person, and that his friends help him write all those popular party numbers that he constantly hit trending lists.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Honey Singh garners three mn followers on Instagram, thanks fans

Mumbai: Desi Kalakaar fame rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been seen boasting about his instagram account garnering three mn views. He gave a shout out to his fans to thank them. Check the link here:

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Google tool helps Badshah create world record with new song

MUMBAI: Indian rap star Badshah has admitted that a Google tool helped him break a world record with his new number, Paagal, dethroning the popular South Korean band BTS' Boy With Luv and Taylor Swifts Me!, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BookMyShow to distribute BTS’ third feature film in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore

MUMBAI: 12 cities and 24 concerts later, the most popular K-pop ensemble Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.read more

News
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhi, Mumbai on cultural ride to South India

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announcedread more

News
Sony Music, Kwan announce JV for new age pop label

MUMBAI: Sony Music and India’s leading entertainment management company Kwan, announced a strategread more

News
Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcread more

News
Badshah's sassy attitude on RED FMs 'Indie Hai Hum' grabs eyeballs

MUMBAI: Indie Hai Hum, a RED FM initiative, is a big shout out to all Indie musicians oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Guru Randhawa back with a bang!

MUMBAI: The recent attack at Vancouver in Canada has not made Guru Randhawa sit back even for a while. After thanking god and his fans for coming...read more

2
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's steamy kiss breaks internet!

MUMBAI: ‘We are just friends, what are you saying?’ These lines from Justin Bieber’s blockbuster song, Baby are actually making sense with Shawn...read more

3
Yasser Desai lends voice for musical web series

MUMBAI: Budding Bollywood playback Yasser Desai has been roped in to lend his voice for a musical web series spanning seven episodes. Each episode...read more

4
Lolaland to redefine musical fantasy with biggest celebration

MUMBAI: We all love to celebrate and celebration now has a new name - LoLaLand. The first music event, in a series of many to follow, with the best...read more

5
Gryffin releases new single 'Omg' ft. Carly Rae Jepsen

MUMBAI: OMG is an infectious synth-pop powerhouse built on glossy beats and a candy-sweet hook - the ideal accompaniment to Jepsen’s full-hearted...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group