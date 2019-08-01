RadioandMusic
Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019 opens pre-sale of tickets for Pune, Meghalaya

MUMBAI: The much-awaited pre-sale for India’s happiest music festival, to be held in Pune and Meghalaya this November, will begin today - 1 August 2019. This year, Bacardi NH7 Weekender (conceptualized by OML) celebrates ten years of giving its many loyal fans and attendees the happiest weekend of the year with electrifying live performances across multiple genres of music.

To commemorate its 10th year, the festival is letting the first 100 early bird buyers purchase pre-sale tickets for the Pune edition at the 2010 prices! Pre-sale tickets for Meghalaya are also available, with special rates for fans under 21 years of age.

The festival will be hosted in Meghalaya on 1-2 November, 2019, and in Pune from 29 November - 1 December 2019.

Pre-sale for Regular and Under 21 Season tickets for the Meghalaya edition -- its fifth appearance in the state are available to fans at early bird prices of Rs.1750 and Rs.1200 respectively.

To celebrate ten editions of Bacardi NH7 Weekender in its home city Pune, the first 100 Regular Season ticket buyers as well as the first 100 Under 21 Season ticket buyers, will be able to purchase tickets at the same rate as they sold way back in 2010 —  Rs.750 for Under 21 Season tickets and Rs.1500 for Regular Season tickets.

After the first 100 tickets in each category are sold out, pre-sale tickets will be available for Rs.2000 for Under 21 tickets and Rs.3000 for Regular Season tickets.

Since its inception by OML ten years ago, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across a variety of genres to over 600,000 fans. Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019 promises to feature multiple genres, with international headliners and varied names from the Indian music scene. The line up will be out soon, so stay tuned.

 Pre-book your season tickets for the country's most beloved musical weekends at www.nh7.in  and stay tuned to the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender social media pages for more information on the festival.

