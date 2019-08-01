RadioandMusic
Anu Malik finds 'Monday' productive in comeback song

MUMBAI: Anu Malik made a comeback on 29 August, with his latest single Monday, after the allegations of sexual harassment that were put on him. Released under Tips Official, He has not only sung this song, but also composed picturised and penned the same.

This song can have several perspectives attached to it.

The song seems to somehow have a remote connection with his life. The days where he did not sing or compose because of allegations (his boring holidays) have been described in the song, and he prays to God for bringing the Mondays back to his life.

The idea behind the lyrics of this song can be described as pretty creative. In a world where everyone loves Sundays and hates Mondays, Anu cleverly terms the lyrics in a way to happily say goodbye to holidays, and invites the productive day with a smile.

The effects and picturization of the song is attractive for the Hindi music industry in a new way. The opening visual makes it very clear that something interesting awaits the audience. The neon lights are a feature not frequently used for Bollywood numbers, and the song also specifically avoids most of the clichés found in other Hindi songs. The effects used in the song are very appealing, and it adds as a reason for this song becoming a must watch.

Check out the video right here:

This song makes a perfect Monday motivational song, and will inspire people to get out of their beds without being sad about it. He mentions in his tweet stating, ‘Mondays acche hi hote hai yaar’ thus eliminating the very common notion of hating this day of the week.

However, Sona Mohapatra still objects his coming back to the industry and is actively vocal and tweeting about it owing to his mis-conduct of the past. As of now, Anu Malik has not responded to this, but we all wait for what he has to say about this.

Also Read:  Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik for misleading on comeback, questions channel

 

