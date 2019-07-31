RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2019 20:39 |  By RnMTeam

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's steamy kiss breaks internet!

MUMBAI: ‘We are just friends, what are you saying?’ These lines from Justin Bieber’s blockbuster song, Baby are actually making sense with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who have been forever saying that they are ‘just friends’. But, what about those steamy pictures that are circulating on social media?

Well, since the duo dropped their steamy number, Senorita, the couple has been soaring temperatures off-screen too. Shawn and Camila have been spotted cuddling, kissing strolling with their hand-in-hand at several occasions. Their recent steamy kiss in Miami has added fodder to the rumour mill that both the pop stars are more than friends. Though they haven’t confirmed their relationship status, they are no more shying from PDAs. Netizens are convinced that Camila and Shawn is an item.

We have shared some adorable pictures of the couple, who is rumoured to be in love.

Aww!!! We hope both Shawn and Camila confirm their relationship status soon!

Tags
Shawn Mendes Senorita Camila Cabello relationship friends Justin Bieber baby
Related news
News | 12 Jul 2019

Ed Sheeran's unveils project with all-star line-up

MUMBAI: International pop star Ed Sheeran has unveiled his highly-anticipated collaboration LP, "No.6 Collaborations Project", which has an all-star line-up including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2019

Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey's #BottleCapChallenge

MUMBAI: The latest Instagram challenge that has hit Indian, as well as international celebs, is the #BottleCapChallenge. While actors like Akshay Kumar, John Mayer, Govinda etc., have taken the challenge, singers are no way behind as Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey have joined the league.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2019

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta and others team up for summer slammer 'Instagram'

MUMBAI: As summer time begins and the festival season gets into full swing, two of dance music’s most revered acts, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and David Guetta, link up with Afro Bros and two of the biggest reggaeton names in the world stage, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha, to bring an All-Star

read more
News | 19 Jun 2019

Ed Sheeran collaborates with 22 artistes for new LP

MUMBAI: 9X Media is all set to celebrate World Music Day on 21 June with a unique smashup of Indian and International songs.

read more
News | 27 May 2019

Justin Bieber hits studio with wife

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber hit the recording studio with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcread more

News
Badshah's sassy attitude on RED FMs 'Indie Hai Hum' grabs eyeballs

MUMBAI: Indie Hai Hum, a RED FM initiative, is a big shout out to all Indie musicians oread more

News
Toreto introduces 'Boom'- a powerful and dynamic speaker
,

MUMBAI:  Toreto, one of the best namread more

News
RJ Rishi Kapoor thanks BMC for quick action against pothole issue

MUMBAI:  Potholes are a big nuisance and a topic of concern in our country.read more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign addresses critical issue of water scarcity

MUMBAI: Popular radio network, RED FM has launched ‘Paani Yaad Diread more

top# 5 articles

1
Wave Racer drops video for new single 'Summer Rain'

MUMBAI: Australian artist- Wave Racer has released the official video for new single Summer Rain featuring Kwame, out yesterday, via the new Astral...read more

2
Singers wish Sonu Nigam on birthday!

MUMBAI: The entire music world has been very excited about Sonu Nigam’s birthday. Scroll anywhere on any social media platform today and all you will...read more

3
Instead of censorship, artists self regulate: Raftaar

Mumbai: Singer and rapper Raftaar, who will be seen judging MTV Hustle, has said that instead of censorship, artists should self regulate while...read more

4
PWD officer grooves to Sapna Choudhary's song!

MUMBAI: Reena Dwivedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photographs in a yellow sari went viral on social media, is now...read more

5
Birthday Special: Best songs of Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: One of the most melodious and a renowned musician in the Bollywood music industry, Sonu Nigam is truly an inspiration to many budding singers...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group