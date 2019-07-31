Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's steamy kiss breaks internet!

MUMBAI: ‘We are just friends, what are you saying?’ These lines from Justin Bieber’s blockbuster song, Baby are actually making sense with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who have been forever saying that they are ‘just friends’. But, what about those steamy pictures that are circulating on social media?

Well, since the duo dropped their steamy number, Senorita, the couple has been soaring temperatures off-screen too. Shawn and Camila have been spotted cuddling, kissing strolling with their hand-in-hand at several occasions. Their recent steamy kiss in Miami has added fodder to the rumour mill that both the pop stars are more than friends. Though they haven’t confirmed their relationship status, they are no more shying from PDAs. Netizens are convinced that Camila and Shawn is an item.

We have shared some adorable pictures of the couple, who is rumoured to be in love.

Aww!!! We hope both Shawn and Camila confirm their relationship status soon!