News |  31 Jul 2019 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

PWD officer grooves to Sapna Choudhary's song!

MUMBAI: Reena Dwivedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photographs in a yellow sari went viral on social media, is now once again grabbing attention. However, this time it is with her dance video.

A video of Reena dancing on Haryanvi artist and popular stage performer Sapna Choudhary's song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Dressed in a green sari, Reena can be seen flaunting her dance moves in the video.

Reena has earlier shared that she would love to participate in the next season of reality show Bigg Boss if she gets an invitation.

"My family is supportive and they are happy that I am getting some recognition. Bigg Boss would be a great opportunity if I get it," she had said.

(Source: IANS)

