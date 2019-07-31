RadioandMusic
Kishore Kumar inspiration behind Cutie Pie: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Music maestro Himesh Reshammiya is popular for his proficiency in his field and his song Cutie Pie from Happy Hardy and Heer that released today is no exception. Heeriye, the first song of the movie came out a little while back, and it received praises about the versatility of this singer in every way.

Talking about the song, Himesh said, “I have sung Cutie Pie in the fun space, but have also retained the romance and soul of the song. It was composed on the sets of my shoot for Naam Hai Tera song 12 years back which launched Deepika Padukone in the video. I distinctly remember that though I was shooting for a sad song, I was in quite a happy space cause in my car while shooting; I was listening to a fun Kishore Kumar song and suddenly while giving one of my shots that day was blessed with this tune of Cutie Pie. I had then decided that I will surely sing this song and use it in a film for a super fun situation when the time is right as the tune of Cutie Pie is timeless and when we locked the script of Happy Hardy and Heer, we all felt that cutie pie was absolutely the right song for the situation which enhances the situation and also has a lot of audio value.”

If you see  the song, Himesh has actually taken efforts to look cute and create a comic timing, though he fails to match some of the best comedians in the country. The music is a normal melody, which has nothing out of the box. The song is a one time watch for Himesh Reshammiya.

Tap here to watch the song:

Himesh, who has taken up a double role in the film of Harshvardhan Bhatt and Harpreet Singh Lamba is very satisfied with the response to both the songs. The other songs of the movie will be out one by one every week. It has been decided that once all the songs are released, then the producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and choreographer turned director Raka will launch a theatrical trailer. This is a new plan of releasing a musical teaser first, giving enough time for the music to breathe and release the theatrical trailer later. As far as we see the current progress, the strategy is working pretty well for them.

