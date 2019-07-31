RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2019 19:41 |  By RnMTeam

Gryffin releases new single 'Omg' ft. Carly Rae Jepsen

MUMBAI: OMG is an infectious synth-pop powerhouse built on glossy beats and a candy-sweet hook - the ideal accompaniment to Jepsen’s full-hearted vocals. Revealing the subtle brilliance of his sonic approach, Gryffin dreams up a dynamic yet elegant production that never fails to let the song’s massive emotion shine.

"Gryffin is a kindred spirit in the way he thinks about music, I'm grateful to be a part of this song," says Carly Rae Jepsen.

Says Gryffin on the song, “OMG was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had in making a record.  Getting to work with Carly Rae Jepsen was such an honor as I’ve been a big fan of her work for a long time and I’m so happy with how the track seamlessly blends both of our styles.  I hope everybody loves it as much as we do and feels the fun, summery energy of the record.

Check out the hit single here:

Due out later this year via Darkroom/Geffen Records, Gravity will also include Gryffin’s previously released singles Hurt People collaboration with singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc, co-written by Bastille frontman Dan Smith) and All You Need to Know by Gryffin with Slander ft. Calle Lehmann (a #12 hit on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart). In addition, single Remember feat with ZOHARA currently holds the #1 spot on Dance Radio.

Gryffin made his breakthrough in 2016 with two singles showcasing his melodic take on dance music: Heading Home ftJosef Salvat (which shot to #1 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral charts) and the Bipolar Sunshine collaboration Whole Heart. In addition, his 2017 smash single Feel Good -with Illenium and featuring Daya - peaked at #18 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. Gryffin’s recent triumphs include Tie Me Down ft. Elley Duhé (an August release that hit #2 on the Spotify US Viral Chart and #9 on the Global Viral Chart, with over 80 million streams to date) and Remember ft. Zohara(a November release that garnered 6.5 million streams in its first few weeks and gained support from Tiesto, who featured the track on an Instagram story).

Tags
Gryffin Carly Rae Jepsen Aloe Blacc Bipolar Sunshine Feel Good Music Millenium Broadcast Elley Duhe
Related news
News | 14 May 2019

Vh1 India honours EDM superstar Avicii

MUMBAI: Avicii’s second single Tough Love featuring Agnes, Vargas, and Lagola from his posthumous album TIM will launch tonight at 7:30 pm. Vh1 India will exclusively showcase the Global TV Premiere of the new track on the channel in India. 

read more
News | 16 Apr 2019

Not ashamed of being bipolar anymore: Bebe Rexha

MUMBAI: Singer Bebe Rexha, who is known for songs like Say My Name and Meant To Be, has been diagnosed as bipolar.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2019

Avicii's 'fingerprints literally across entirety' of new song

MUMBAI: Late DJ Avicii's fingerprints are literally across the entirety of his latest song SOS, says one of its producers. SOS, featuring singer Aloe Blacc is the first track that has been released from the

read more
News | 09 Feb 2019

Avicii cared more about music than fame: Aloe Blacc

MUMBAI: American musician Aloe Blacc, who had teamed up with Avicii for a track, says the Swedish DJ cared deeply about his music rather than focusing on fame and fortune.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

DJ Zedd unveils his 'most organic sounding' song

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd has released his new single Happy Now with singer Elley Duhe. He says it is the most organic sounding song he has made in a long time.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcread more

News
Badshah's sassy attitude on RED FMs 'Indie Hai Hum' grabs eyeballs

MUMBAI: Indie Hai Hum, a RED FM initiative, is a big shout out to all Indie musicians oread more

News
Toreto introduces 'Boom'- a powerful and dynamic speaker
,

MUMBAI:  Toreto, one of the best namread more

News
RJ Rishi Kapoor thanks BMC for quick action against pothole issue

MUMBAI:  Potholes are a big nuisance and a topic of concern in our country.read more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign addresses critical issue of water scarcity

MUMBAI: Popular radio network, RED FM has launched ‘Paani Yaad Diread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shreya Ghoshal records for Sajid-Wajid

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who keeps on sharing updates of her work, has informed about recording a song with music composer. Shreya took to her...read more

2
Salim-Sulaiman's 'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein' traces traditional melody

MUMBAI: Salim-Sulaiman’s Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein, an original number from the musical play Umrao Jaan Ada has released today! This song is composed...read more

3
Guru Randhawa thanks fans, god, returns with stitches

MUMBAI: Punjabi hit machine Guru Randhawa, who has recently attacked in Vancouver, post his show on 28 July, has returned back to India. The singer...read more

4
Guru Randhawa's voice blends with Prabhas-Shraddha's chemistry in Enni Soni teaser!

MUMBAI: The teaser of the much-awaited song Enni Soni from the upcoming multi-lingual Saaho, has come out today. It is a Punjabi song, which is both...read more

5
Rachita Arora experiments with 'quirky' compositions for Para Para, Judgementall Hai Kya title track

MUMBAI: Music composer Rachita Arora has tried some quirky compositions with her latest Bollywood project Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group