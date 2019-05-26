We have 10-15 singles releasing in 2019: Manmeet Singh

MUMBAI: Manmeet Singh of the famous Meet Bros jodi revealed that they would be coming up with some fresh music.

“We have about 10-15 singles releasing in 2019. We are coming out with Bollywood songs as well,” revealed Manmeet on being asked about Meet Bros future plans.

Recently, Meet Bros released their song Assi Trendsetter which has truly become a trend. On the song front, Manmeet said, “We wanted to do a focused desi track in our zone and this track tells u a lot about the musician and the song speaks more about ideology.”

Assi Trendsetter also speaks on how one should be proud of their culture, language and where they come from. Speaking about this, Manmeet further comments, “Everybody was so crazy about the West and speaking English that they even went on to force themselves and their kids to learn English. People who cannot speak good English are always looked down in our society."

"It’s good to know a foreign language but it can’t over power your culture. Everybody around the world is attracted to our culture, why are we so ashamed of who we are? We should be proud of our culture and language on the contrary,” he adds.

Assi Trendsetter is collaboration with Bohemia. On this, Manmeet concludes, "It’s very important for people to be real and grounded and that's what we love about Bohemia.”

