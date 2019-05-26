RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2019 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

We have 10-15 singles releasing in 2019: Manmeet Singh

MUMBAI: Manmeet Singh of the famous Meet Bros jodi revealed that they would be coming up with some fresh music.

“We have about 10-15 singles releasing in 2019. We are coming out with Bollywood songs as well,” revealed Manmeet on being asked about Meet Bros future plans.

Recently, Meet Bros released their song Assi Trendsetter which has truly become a trend. On the song front, Manmeet said, “We wanted to do a focused desi track in our zone and this track tells u a lot about the musician and the song speaks more about ideology.” 

Also Read: Meet Bros' score for 'desi' culture in 'Assi Trendsetter'

Assi Trendsetter also speaks on how one should be proud of their culture, language and where they come from. Speaking about this, Manmeet further comments, “Everybody was so crazy about the West and speaking English that they even went on to force themselves and their kids to learn English. People who cannot speak good English are always looked down in our society."

"It’s good to know a foreign language but it can’t over power your culture. Everybody around the world is attracted to our culture, why are we so ashamed of who we are? We should be proud of our culture and language on the contrary,” he adds.

Assi Trendsetter is collaboration with Bohemia. On this, Manmeet concludes, "It’s very important for people to be real and grounded and that's what we love about Bohemia.”

Also Read: Showkidd's 'Assi Trendsetter' collaboration with Meet Bros, Bohemia

Tags
Manmeet Singh Meet Bros Bohemia music English Culture Bollywood
Related news
News | 26 May 2019

Rupa and April Fishes communicate activism through 'Liberation Music'

MUMBAI: Music goes hand in hand with almost everything, be it spirituality, romance or even activism. While we have had legendary musicians, who have supported a cause, there have been bands that channelized their anguish through music. One such band is Rupa and April Fishes.

read more
News | 25 May 2019

Harshdeep Kaur to collaborate with this singer

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, who is known for hit tracks like Zaalima, Dilbaro will be soon coming up with something new.

read more
News | 25 May 2019

There's no such thing as 'bankable star': Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Punjabi film titled, Shadaa, says whether it is Bollywood or Punjabi films, the audience comes to watch a story and good characters rather than a star, so he does not believe in the term ‘bankable

read more
News | 25 May 2019

Lyricist Sameer reveals story behind making of 'Aashiqui'

MUMBAI: This weekend is touted to be one of the most melodious ones on The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will have Kumar Sanu and lyricist Sameer as special guests alongside Guinness World Record holders.

read more
News | 25 May 2019

Spice Girls hit the wrong note on reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour. But some furious fans complained the sound was so bad they couldn't hear the band and some even walked out after paying 146 pounds for tickets to the first day of their tour.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I am astonished that 50 per cent of Indian working population is under 25: Greg Bebee, Sennheiser

“It’s really been an enlightening experience to be exposed to so many cultures, people, and read more

News
Big FM's RJ Vrajesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrajesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Amsterdam Dance Event announces France 'focus' country for 2019

MUMBAI: During Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), there will be a range of activities focused on France in 2019.read more

2
Rupa and April Fishes communicate activism through 'Liberation Music'

MUMBAI: Music goes hand in hand with almost everything, be it spirituality, romance or even activism. While we have had legendary musicians, who...read more

3
Sander van Doorn remixes Syn Cole and Dakota's 'Lights Go Down'

MUMBAI: Dance music legend Sander van Doorn has applied the remix treatment to ‘Lights Go Down’, the latest release from Estonian artist Syn Cole and...read more

4
Kygo releases new track 'Not Ok' featuring Chelsea Cutler

MUMBAI: Following a string of current successes, global superstar, producer, and DJ, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - a.k.a. Kygo shares a brand-new track...read more

5
Shreya Ghoshal records for Rahman's '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal has recorded a song for A R Rahman’s debut directorial venture, 99 Songs. The singer has sung the Tamil version of Azhage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group