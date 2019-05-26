RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2019 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Rupa and April Fishes communicate activism through 'Liberation Music'

MUMBAI: Music goes hand in hand with almost everything, be it spirituality, romance or even activism. While we have had legendary musicians, who have supported a cause, there have been bands that channelized their anguish through music. One such band is Rupa and April Fishes.

The band’s lead Rupa Marya is a California based doctor, music composer, songwriter and guitarist. Taking forward the thoughts of American poet and jazz musician, Gil Scott Heron, Rupa likes to address her genre as ‘Liberation Music’. The idea is to be empathetic and Rupa has derived inspiration from life itself, “As a physician, I notice life and its struggles around me. I work in a hospital and see disease at its most acute –one is of the human body while other is of the social body. This inspires me to act on behalf of those, who are suffering intensely.”

One would wonder how does music and activism juxtapose and Rupa helps us understand better, “Everything is activism, including inactivity when the world is on fire. You have to accept the status quo. My musical work aims to express my longing for transformational justice, awakened kindness and deep system change for the benefit of all.”

Taking the thread ahead, Rupa’s band, Rupa and April Fishes has come up with their new album, Growing Upward.

Sharing her thoughts about their sixth album, Rupa says, “The album was inspired by working closely with indigenous people and families struggling for justice after their loved ones were killed by police, specifically the families of Alex Nieto, Mario Woods, Luis Gongora Pat and Amilcar Perez Lopez. It was also inspired by me becoming a mother in these times of climate catastrophe. The title track marks my attempt to express, what a dandelion seed might be saying as it germinates under asphalt. It is homage to resilience and the power of ordinary people to make extraordinary changes.”

Earlier, Rupa and April Fishes have also spoken about various pressing issues like Xenophobia, the plight of migrants crossing borders etc.

The audience response for this new but effective genre has been mixed. Rupa focuses on the positives, “It has been varied depending on where I am and with whom I am interacting. In general, it has been very warm, receptive and exciting.”

She and her band don’t want to continue communicating various world issues through their music.

Rupa confirms the same, “I hope to partner with people around the world, who are making music to push consciousness about Earth, decolonization, change in systems etc. Through such partnerships, I want to make soundtrack of the largest mass movement for beautiful, joyful, hopeful and strong people, this planet has ever seen.”

Tags
band music music composer songwriters guitarist
Related news
News | 26 May 2019

We have 10-15 singles releasing in 2019: Manmeet Singh

MUMBAI: Manmeet Singh of the famous Meet Bros jodi revealed that they would be coming up with some fresh music.“We have about 10-15 singles releasing in 2019. We are coming out with Bollywood songs as well,” revealed Manmeet on being asked about Meet Bros future plans.

read more
News | 25 May 2019

Harshdeep Kaur to collaborate with this singer

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, who is known for hit tracks like Zaalima, Dilbaro will be soon coming up with something new.

read more
News | 25 May 2019

Spice Girls hit the wrong note on reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour. But some furious fans complained the sound was so bad they couldn't hear the band and some even walked out after paying 146 pounds for tickets to the first day of their tour.

read more
News | 25 May 2019

Neha Bhasin plans to get closer to fans

MUMBAI:  Neha Bhasin’s recent instagram post has grabbed attention on social media. Her post reveals that she is planning to get closer to her fans by bringing about a change in her schedule.

read more
News | 24 May 2019

Indian band wins New Music Scotland award

MUMBAI: Indian band Svara-Kanti led by composer and classical guitarist Simon Thacker, has won the prestigious New Music Scotland award for their album, Trikala. 

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I am astonished that 50 per cent of Indian working population is under 25: Greg Bebee, Sennheiser

“It’s really been an enlightening experience to be exposed to so many cultures, people, and read more

News
Big FM's RJ Vrajesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrajesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sander van Doorn remixes Syn Cole and Dakota's 'Lights Go Down'

MUMBAI: Dance music legend Sander van Doorn has applied the remix treatment to ‘Lights Go Down’, the latest release from Estonian artist Syn Cole and...read more

2
Kygo releases new track 'Not Ok' featuring Chelsea Cutler

MUMBAI: Following a string of current successes, global superstar, producer, and DJ, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - a.k.a. Kygo shares a brand-new track...read more

3
Shreya Ghoshal records for Rahman's '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal has recorded a song for A R Rahman’s debut directorial venture, 99 Songs. The singer has sung the Tamil version of Azhage...read more

4
Harshdeep Kaur to collaborate with this singer

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, who is known for hit tracks like Zaalima, Dilbaro will be soon coming up with something new.The Dilbaro singer went onto...read more

5
Liberals bully Trump supporters, says Kanye West

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West refused to back down on his support for US President Donald Trump in an appearance on a popular talk show host David...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group